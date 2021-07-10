Sunday, July 11

Phenomenology of Film: 1-2:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Sedona Philosophy to present "Phenomenology of Film" discussion on Sunday, July 11 at 1 p.m. Join us for the first of a two-part lecture series that will use film techniques to introduce key concepts from phenomenology, the study of human experience. Participants will: Discover how film can be a powerful medium for presenting philosophical ideas; Slow down and study the cinematic experience more carefully with opportunities to discuss and respond to ideas presented on screen; Discuss key concepts of phenomenology that Maurice Merleau-Ponty presented to a film school in 1945; View examples of cinematic techniques filmmakers use to exploit features of human psychology, such as cognitive bias; Explore the implications of how film and other technologies have changed the way that we see. The lecture and discussion will be led by Dr. Matthew Goodwin, co-founder of Sedona Philosophy, which offers guided hikes and retreats in Sedona and northern Arizona. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy 89A in West Sedona. For more information, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.