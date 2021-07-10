Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, July 10
The Basics of Buddhism: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center, 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. Buddhism is the practice of Buddha's teachings, also known as Dharma. Buddha's teachings are scientific methods to solve the problems of all living beings. In this morning course Kadampa Teacher Jody Monahan will give an introduction to Kadampa Buddhism, and show us how to solve our daily problems of anger, uncontrolled desire and other unpeaceful minds. This course is suitable for practitioners of all faiths to deepen their understanding and practice of the spiritual path International Kadampa Retreat Center, info@meditationinnnorthernarizona.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings: 6:45 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-699-4287; Do you wish you could stop drinking? Drop into one of the 20 different Zoom and in-person meeting groups of AA in and around Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/819200-0.
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-607-0054; Outdoor Flea and Artisan Market in the heart of downtown Flagstaff 2nd Saturdays from 9-2!; https://go.evvnt.com/782499-0.
Fix It Clinic: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-213-2144; Join us for a free Fix It Clinic!; https://go.evvnt.com/810055-0.
Bug Safari at Frances Short Pond!: 10 a.m.-noon; Frances Short Pond, Flagstaff; 928-213-2154; Free; Join Flagstaff's Open Spaces, NAU Bug Lab, and AZ Game & Fish to learn about bugs!; https://go.evvnt.com/798945-0.
Movies on the Square: 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.; Heritage Square, Flagstaff; Every Saturday starting at 4PM the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance presents Movies on the Square, a FREE family-friendly evening on Heritage Square!; https://go.evvnt.com/821613-0.
Sunday, July 11
Hot Yoga Summer - A Pop Up Fitness Event: 2-3 p.m.; The Foundry Flagstaff, 119 W. Phoenix Ave., #3, Flagstaff; $15; Grab your yoga mat and meet us at The Foundry!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hot-yoga-summer-a-pop-up-fitness-event-tickets-159362614871.
Phenomenology of Film: 1-2:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Sedona Philosophy to present "Phenomenology of Film" discussion on Sunday, July 11 at 1 p.m. Join us for the first of a two-part lecture series that will use film techniques to introduce key concepts from phenomenology, the study of human experience. Participants will: Discover how film can be a powerful medium for presenting philosophical ideas; Slow down and study the cinematic experience more carefully with opportunities to discuss and respond to ideas presented on screen; Discuss key concepts of phenomenology that Maurice Merleau-Ponty presented to a film school in 1945; View examples of cinematic techniques filmmakers use to exploit features of human psychology, such as cognitive bias; Explore the implications of how film and other technologies have changed the way that we see. The lecture and discussion will be led by Dr. Matthew Goodwin, co-founder of Sedona Philosophy, which offers guided hikes and retreats in Sedona and northern Arizona. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy 89A in West Sedona. For more information, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum located at the Fort Tuthill County Park is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
