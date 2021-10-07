'Tango Shalom' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the entertaining and lighthearted new film "Tango Shalom" showing Oct. 8-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. From the director of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" comes a new favorite family that will dance its way into your heart. "Tango Shalom" features an award-winning ensemble cast including Lainie Kazan, Renée Taylor, Joseph Bologna (in his final role), and Dancing with the Stars' pro Karina Smirnoff. A Rabbi is about to discover that following his dreams can be rather unorthodox.When a Tango dancer (Karina Smirnoff) asks a Rabbi Moshe (Jos Laniado) to enter a dance competition with her, there's one big problem, due to his Orthodox beliefs, he's not allowed to touch her! But the prize money would save his school from bankruptcy. As they develop a plan to enter the competition without sacrificing his faith, Rabbi Moshe enlists the guidance of some surprising individuals while also handing the upcoming marriage of his brother (Claudio Laniado), the dueling mother-in-laws (Renée Taylor, Lainie Kazan), and his questioning wife (Judi Beecher). "Tango Shalom" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 8-14. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8, 9 and 10; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 11, 13 and 14. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.