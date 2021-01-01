"Herself" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the powerful and award-winning new drama "Herself" showing Jan. 2-7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Herself" tells the story of Sandra, a young mother who seeks to rebuild her life from scratch to provide a safe home for her two young daughters. In order to do so, she must escape the grip of a possessive ex-partner, circumnavigate a broken housing system, and bring together a community of friends who can support her and lend a helping hand. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.