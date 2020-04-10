Friday, April 10

Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations broadcasting from the International Kadampa Retreat in Williams, Monday-Friday. With regular practice, these meditations help to relax both body and mind and lead to a deep experience of inner peace. For more, visit https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page .

Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave!

Flagstaff Resources Presents: School, Family and Mental Health Stressors with Kirsten Mueller: 1-2 p.m. Live on Facebook, Flagstaff. Managing School, Family and Mental Health Stressors for Teenagers & Students. Join Flagstaff Resources for our first Facebook Live Public Health Forum with Kirsten Mueller. Mueller is a nationally licensed marital and family therapist for more than 20 years. She has been providing a broad array of psychotherapy services for individuals, couples, adolescents and families, serving the Flagstaff community as an Arizona licensed practitioner for over 16 years. We will be taking questions from the public and hope that you join us for this informative discussion. Mark your calendar and invite your friends to join us on Friday. https://www.facebook.com/events/525452545045993/.