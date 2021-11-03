Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Flagstaff FAFSA Drive-In: High school seniors and their families are invited to join us for assistance submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Completing the FAFSA will help students access financial aid and scholarships to help pay for college. COVID-19 precautions: please wear a mask and plan to stay in your car. All volunteers will be wearing masks and taking other precautions. Bring your laptop/device/mifi if you can. Limited devices will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register for an appointment: https://bit.ly/FlagFAFSA. Limited slots will be available for those without an appointment. Bring your important documents.
The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: Shoplifters: The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester will celebrate award-winning films from across the globe in nine different languages. Free and open to the public. Masks required. Join us Wednesday, Nov. 3rd in Liberal Arts Room 136 for a screening of the thoughtful and provocative Shoplifters, an exploration of poverty and family; winner of the 2018 Palm D'Or. Film in Japanese with English subtitles. More details at https://sites.google.com/nau.edu/gellcenter/events/global-film-series
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Area Plan Meeting: The Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan Meeting will be held on zoom.us on Thursday, Nov. 4, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. We will be reviewing public comments from the open house and making possible changes to the draft plan. Public comments will be taken at the beginning and end of the meeting. Make sure your voice is heard on the Area Plan which will guide development and zoning decisions in this area for the next 20 years! More information, including the current draft plan, can be found at coconino.az.gov/DPTFAreaPlan. Below the agenda on that webpage, it says “Click here” to view the draft Vision, Goals, and Policies document. To make comments on the plan, e-mail Melissa Shaw, Long Range Planner, Coconino County at mshaw@coconino.az.gov. Meeting dial-in instructions: Go to www.zoom.us, Meeting ID: 827 6272 4231, Passcode: 424090, Dial in: 1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose), use above meeting ID and passcode.
'The Doors: Live at the Bowl '68 Special Edition': The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present a one-night-only world premiere of the “The Doors: Live at the Bowl ’68 Special Edition” on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. On July 5th, 1968, The Doors lit up the storied stage of the Hollywood Bowl with a legendary performance that is widely considered to be the band’s finest captured on film. Performing on the back of their 3rd album release "Waiting For The Sun" and the US #1 single "Hello, I Love You", the quartet had been honing their live performances over the previous 2 years and were in absolute peak form. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
