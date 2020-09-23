Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Sep. 23
CCC Home Science Challenge I - Build a Lake Core Model & Climate Record: 4-5 p.m. The Flagstaff Festival of Science 2020 celebration is Sept. 18-27. Join Coconino Community College online for a free CCC Virtual Science Live Webinar: Coconino Community College Science Instructor Kurt Yuengling will show you how to use common cupboard items layered into jars to build models of lake cores, and examine past climate conditions from the pollen and ash in those layers. Supplies: one-quart mason jar (wide mouth recommended), 1-2/3 cups sugar, 3/4 cup baking cocoa, 1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, optional extras: chocolate chips, mini-M&M's. To view the entire list of "Superpowers Of Science" events as part of "The Best 10 Days Of The Year," visit www.scifest2020.org. We look forward to having you join us live and online for this amazing and fun virtual science webinar. Brian Harris, coconino@coconino.edu, 928-226-4312. http://www.scifest2020.org.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Stop the Bleed: Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff. 6-8 p.m., Free. Stop the Bleed is back! Learn how to save a life at this free class.
Thursday, Sep. 24
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
