Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, July 24
Family Friday: Aquatic animals: 2:30 p.m. Hosted by Museum Of Northern Arizona. This program is an online/virtual program available on the MNA Facebook page.Where there's water, there's life. That was true in the past, when a sea covered the area we now think of as the Colorado Plateau. And it's true now in even small ponds. Join Mari Soliday as she looks at the sea creatures what lived in this area in the watery past and what can currently be found living in the amphibian pond at the Museum of Northern Arizona. Each Friday on the MNA Facebook page, Mari Soliday presents a short education program for kids, including an activity to try at home. If you watch it live, you can ask questions in the comments. Past programs can be found in the video section of the MNA Facebook page under the playlist Family Fridays and STEAM Saturdays. Call 928-774-5211 or http://musnaz.org for more information.
Saturday, July 25
Shoe Strike for Climate Justice: Flagstaff City Hall (S. side), 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ShoeStrikes are a way to protest without human gatherings. Shoes with signs stand in for people at the protest. Large banners stand in the background. So please participate by bringing your shoes!.
At Home with the Orpheum Theater: Walter Salas-Humara and El Kamino: The show will be broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live through The Orpheum's page and The Orpheum Presents YouTube Channel. Salas-Humara is the founder of The Silos, a world-touring musician and painter. At Home with The Orpheum Theater is produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona as a fundraiser to keep you local, independent venue alive. You can donate to #SaveOurStages here: https://www.gofundme.com/orpheumflagstaff. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff
Prenatal Yoga: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 9-10 a.m., Tickets $10. Prenatal Yoga with Alessandra. Relaxation.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907)-957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12184582b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_video
