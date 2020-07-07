× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tuesday, July 7

Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | The Kuiper Belt with Dr. Larry Wasserman: 2-3 p.m. Online live stream. The Kuiper Belt consists of those objects that orbit the sun beyond neptune. It was actually "discovered" with the 1930 discovery of Pluto, but nobody realized what was really out there until a second object was found in 1992. We have now been able to study this part of the solar system for 28 years and have discovered thousands of these objects. https://youtu.be/MuEZtQg42Bc.

Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m. Free. Make your game night legendary. Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh until it hurts and connect with friends near and far. www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game.

Wednesday, July 8

No events listed for this day. All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.

