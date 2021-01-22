"The Dig" Film Screenings: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the acclaimed new film "The Dig" showing Jan. 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."The Dig" is a ravishing World War II period piece, based on a true story, starring Ralph Fiennes, Carry Mulligan, Lily James and Johnny Flynn, among others. As World War II looms, a wealthy widow (Carey Mulligan) hires an amateur archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain's past are illuminated in the face of its uncertain future. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. $12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.