Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Jan. 22
Avalanche Training Level I (Jan. 22-24, 2021): 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.; Arizona Snowbowl, 9300 N. Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff; $400; The Level I curriculum is designed to give participants a thorough, practical introduction to avalanches; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/avalanche-training-level-i-jan-22-24-2021-registration-127204663573.
Virtual Women's March (+Special Guest Speaker & Social HOUR!:
4-6 p.m.; Zoom Event, Flagstaff; Free; Join us for a social hour & virtual celebration of the power of women coming together to fight for equity and why it is crucial to the climate movement!; https://go.evvnt.com/729292-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
"The Dig" Film Screenings: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the acclaimed new film "The Dig" showing Jan. 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."The Dig" is a ravishing World War II period piece, based on a true story, starring Ralph Fiennes, Carry Mulligan, Lily James and Johnny Flynn, among others. As World War II looms, a wealthy widow (Carey Mulligan) hires an amateur archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain's past are illuminated in the face of its uncertain future. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. $12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"No Man's Land" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the timely and powerful new film "No Man's Land" showing Jan. 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "No Man's Land" features a stellar ensemble cast, including Jake Allyn, Frank Grillo, Andie MacDowell and George Lopez. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638670-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.