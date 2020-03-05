The Written World: 6-8 p.m. Road Brewing Co Mother, 1300 E Butler Ave Ste 200. Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect and share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops and more. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.

The Force Is With Our People Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd. Star Wars has had a strong influence on many contemporary Native artists, whose art reflects the images and themes of the popular series. This exhibition features work by more than 20 different contemporary Native artists, including paintings, prints, posters, t-shirts, jewelry, figures, carvings and pottery, and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them.www.musnaz.org.

Korean Karate Class: 6:30-8 p.m. DeMiguel Elementary School, 3500 S Gillenwater Dr. NAMA School of Chung Do Kwan offers Korean Karate classes. Adults and children 8 and over are welcome to participate at no charge for the first month. Needs based grants are available for students under 18. More information at namachungdokwan.weebly.com or call Brad at 928-266-5320.