Thursday, March 5
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City - Coconino County Public Library, 3000 North Fourth St. Come feed yourself and your writing with Writer in Residence Jenn Guyer and the Flag writing community. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Sedona Muses of MNA lecture: Canyon del Muerto Rock Art: 9:30-11 a.m. Sedona United Methodist Church Hall, 110 Indian Cliffs Rd., Sedona. With Beauty Around: Canyon del Muerto Rock Art Documentation Project,with Evelyn Billo and Bob Mark. 9:30 a.m. coffee; 10 a.m. program, Sedona United Methodist Church Hall. $5 for non-members.
Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga: 10:45-11:45 a.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Stretch and Laugh Chair Yoga is a gentle, safe way to stretch and breathe for those with mobility, injury, surgical issues or those who can't do traditional yoga. Come check it out, have fun and get stretching. Every Wednesday and Thursday. 928-699-0558. $4.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m. The Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S Paseo del Flag. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30-11:15 a.m. No previous experience is needed—capoeira is for anybody, at any age. We welcome and invite beginners to any of our kids classes. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics and music. $15. http://capoeiraflagstaff.org/.
The Written World: 6-8 p.m. Road Brewing Co Mother, 1300 E Butler Ave Ste 200. Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect and share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops and more. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
The Force Is With Our People Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd. Star Wars has had a strong influence on many contemporary Native artists, whose art reflects the images and themes of the popular series. This exhibition features work by more than 20 different contemporary Native artists, including paintings, prints, posters, t-shirts, jewelry, figures, carvings and pottery, and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them.www.musnaz.org.
Korean Karate Class: 6:30-8 p.m. DeMiguel Elementary School, 3500 S Gillenwater Dr. NAMA School of Chung Do Kwan offers Korean Karate classes. Adults and children 8 and over are welcome to participate at no charge for the first month. Needs based grants are available for students under 18. More information at namachungdokwan.weebly.com or call Brad at 928-266-5320.
Spread the Word - Not the Weeds; Post-Museum Fire Treatment of Invasive Plants, a talk by Jan Busco: 6-7:30 p.m. Montoya Center, 245 Thorpe Rd. Fire will cause more than burned trees and the increased possibility of floods. It can also open up areas to non-native invasive plants. Jan will discuss a grant the Arboretum received to prevent the spread of non-native invasive weeds on the watershed of the Rio de Flag adjacent to the Museum Fire. www.friendsoftheriodeflag.org/.
Call for Presenters: Restoring Hózhó: Multimedia Artists Respond to Bordertown Violence: To establish a projection of wholeness (Hózhó), there must first be a coming together. Restoring Hózhó is the gathering of people, voices, and wisdom. On April 20, Northern Arizona University's Creative Writing Program, partnering with the Native American Cultural Center, will host an evening of discussions, storytelling, and sharing of art with the goal of raising awareness and fostering Hózhó in response to the ongoing crisis of bordertown violence. Writers, artists, and educators interested in serving on panels, as speakers, and/or showcasing their art are invited to participate. We especially encourage Native/Indigenous individuals to submit an application. restoringhozho2020@gmail.com.
Free Income Tax Preparation: 4-7 p.m. College America, 399 South Malpais Ln, 2nd Floor. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free income tax preparation for all ages and income levels. AARP membership is not required. Volunteer Tax Counselors are IRS-certified at the advanced level Call (928)919-9277 or on line at www.taxaideflagtaff.setmore.com to make an appointment. Walk-ins accepted as time allows.
Guitar Class for Fun: 4-5 p.m. Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Fun and relaxed hour-long class, multiple styles, beginners and beyond. Ages 13+. Songs chosen from students' requests. $30/5 class, $5 materials. Ongoing, can join anytime, but limited to nine students so registration is required. 928-221-0418.
Story Card Class: 1-2:30 p.m. Joe C. Montoya Center, 245 N. Thorpe Rd. Char Tarashanti invites you to tell your story by creating simple collages that depict your life at various stages. She provides prompts for a brief paragraph which adds meaning to the collage card. It's easy, fun, and a great way to leave a legacy of your life. Tell about family, friends, travel, and work--everything about you. Donations are appreciated to cover the cost of all materials provided. biobalance240@charter.net, 507-990-3888.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Boys and Girls Club, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music. Our biweekly adults class is the main class we offer. $15. http://capoeiraflagstaff.org/.
Drop In to Mindfulness Meditation: 6:30-8:15 p.m. Flagstaff Federated Community Church, Room 24, Upstairs, 400 W. Aspen Ave. Come and go anytime. Free and open to all levels of experience and any (or no) religion. https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Drop%20In%20to%20Mindfulness%2C%20Flagstaff.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m. Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition and NAMI Family Support Group for any adult with a friend or loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition. Join us and gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar circumstances. (928) 606-6448. http://namiflagstaff.org.
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m. Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. 4th St. Suite D4. The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life, with so many changes unfolding. Come share experiences with others who know what you are going through. Mindful meditation, sharing and a short weekly activity. Free and open to the public. Thursday mornings. www.flagstaffdoulas.com.
Lego Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m. East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. 4th St. Join us for a fun-filled afternoon of building challenges. You bring the imagination, we'll supply the LEGOs. Ages 5-12. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Pajama Storytime: 6-6:30 p.m. East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff. Get your wiggles out before bedtime! Support child's brain development through stories and songs. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Friday, March 6
Biennial Library Quilt Show: Flagstaff Public Library, 300 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. Beautiful handmade quilts will be displayed throughout the downtown library at the Biennial Library Quilt Show sponsored by members of the Coconino Quilters Guild of Flagstaff. Come in and vote for your favorite quilt. http://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Up with People Live on Tour: 7-9 p.m. Prochnow Auditorium, 1050 S Knoles Dr. When the multinational cast of Up with People takes the stage audience members will find something for virtually every musical taste and interest. Best known for their high-energy, upbeat, family-friendly entertainment, the cast of 100 participants representing 17 countries will visit dozens of communities throughout the United States, Europe and Canada on their five-month world tour. $17. https://upwithpeople.org/event/live-on-tour-2020-in-flagstaff-arizona/.
Art in the Stacks: Match book valentines: 5-7 p.m. Flagstaff City - Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. Come down to the Downtown Library every First Friday to enjoy arts and crafts for all ages, and local artists work on display. http://flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Art in Action First Friday: Managing our Rangelands: 6-8:30 p.m. Church of the Epiphany, 423 N Beaver St. Photography by Tom Bean, Michael Collier and Ed Dunn. Music by Grand Canyon artist, Paul Karlsberger. Lecture featuring Billy Cordasco,manager of Babbitt Ranches; Cerissa Hoglander, Land Conservation Program Manager, Grand Canyon Trust; Norm Lowe, President, Diablo Trust and more. Always good food. Free parking behind the church. www.epiphanyaz.org.
Mountain Top Tap Room live music: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Mountain Top Tap Room, 10 E. Route 66. Black Lemon will be playing live music.
Interference Series Presents: Free Improvisation trio, Troubadours: 7-9 p.m. KickStand Kafe, 719 N. Humphreys St. $10 Donation/$5 Students. Phoenix, Arizona based Troubadours is the improvising trio of Bailey Zick, Alex Oliverio and Caleb Michel. Inspired by the British folk rock groups of the 1960's such as Fairport Convention, Troubadours aims to recontextualize folk music through the lens of free improvisation and post-rock atmospherics. www.interferenceseries.org.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Game Day: 3-5 p.m. East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff. Swing by the Community Room to play electronic and table top games.Ages 8-17 welcome! East Flagstaff Community Library, 9282132348. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Fall Prevention Arthritis Tai Chi: 10-11 a.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Fall Prevention & Arthritis Tai Chi classes. This style of Tai Chi is a slow, gentle way of maintaining balance and ease of movement. Perfect for those with mobility issues. All movements can be done from a chair or standing. Fun and friendly way to keep moving. www.coconino.az.gov.
Subtle Signs of Life with Heather Ferguson: 6-9 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St. Opening Reception. Exhibit runs March 6-28. Subtle Signs of Life is a collection of 16 works that study energy. Just as sound has a range, from blaring sirens to a quiet whisper, so does energy. www.theheartbox.space/events-classes/2020/3/6/subtle-signs-of-life-march-exhibition.
Anger Management Comedy presents: Reena Calm: 7:30 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. Reena Calm is an East Coast Jew turned Chicago favorite, became one of the most respected and requested comedians in the Midwest, and is now a nationally touring headliner. $9-$11. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/reena-calm-95523051017/.
Recycling Center Tour: 1-2 p.m. Norton Enviromental, 1800 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff. Join Willow Bend on a walk through of the Materials Recovery Facility (Recycling Center) to learn more about recycling. The tour is offered every first Friday of the month (except holidays) on Earth Day, during the Flagstaff Science Festival, or by appointment. Meet us at the facility at 1800 E. Butler Ave., (at the northeast corner of Butler and Babbitt) at 1pm on tour days (every first Friday). Tour lasts one hour. Thanks to support from the City of Flagstaff, we offer these public MRF tours. www.willowbendcenter.org.
Taoist Tai Chi New Beginner Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N Beaver St. The Taoist Tai Chi form is taught sequentially over a 13 week period. Participants learn by observation and instruction with lots of repetition. Taoist Tai Chi has many health benefits for all ages and abilities. Join us, it's fun. http://www.taoisttaichi.org.