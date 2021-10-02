Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Oct. 2
The Clothesline: An Inspiring Women's Retreat: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Forest Highlands Canyon Clubhouse, 2425 William Palmer, Flagstaff; $70 to $70; "We wear things God wants. He longs to dress us in His goodness, peace, forgiveness and power! We are daughters of The Most High!" ~Michele; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-clothesline-an-inspiring-womens-retreat-tickets-138949065395.
Rally to Defend Abortion Access: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Join us at a Rally to Defend Abortion Access. Bring banners and signs. To protect each other masks are required while at the event;
Rittz: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.; Oct. 2, Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Tech N9ne Live In Flagstaff The Atlanta metropolitan area stretches on for at least 30 miles beyond the Georgia Dome and the World of Coke. Peachtree Street (conspicuously void of actual peach trees) stretches up through several counties, changing its name a number of times, confusing the tourists and the transplants. Furthest to the north of the metro area, sits Gwinnett County; sprawling and well-populated by a mix of out-of-towners hoping to indulge in a slice of that oft-mentioned American Pie: a house in a subdivision with a yard for the kids. After closer observation though, it’s apparent that the suburbs of Gwinnett are the digs to many who don’t fit the cookie cutter, Stepford lifestyle. The county, more frequently being referred to as the Northside, boasts both million dollar homes on golf courses as well as drug hubs in neighborhoods riddled with gang activity. The Northside, essentially, is in stark contradiction to itself. Rapper Rittz is the Northsidehttps://www.bandsintown.com/t/1021653493?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Jacob Weil: 2-6 p.m.; Flagstaff Brewing Company, 16 W. Historic Rte 66, Flagstaff; Jacob Weil (pronounced Wheel) is a road-worn singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based out of Vancouver, BC. After years spent crisscrossing the continent as a gun-for-hire touring musician, Jacob has finally found a home in his own music. As a solo artist and songwriter, Jacob began as a teenager, but quickly switched gears to a life on the road choosing instead to bring to life the music of his friends. It was during those years on tour with Canadian folk act Sam Weber that Jacob rediscovered his love of writing for himself again in the back of the van after shows and during the few weeks at home between tours. Floating purposefully between the genres of Folk, Americana and Alternative music, Jacob’s songs often leave the listener reminiscing of a not so distant past, like a blurred memory obscured by the trials of the present moment; https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102786291?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.
Zach Winters Music: WINTERS MIGRATION: 7-11 p.m.; House Show, Flagstaff; After a year in hibernation the Winters are migrating once again! Most shows will be outside unless otherwise indicated. Bring a blanket, snacks & drinks and come for a chill evening of music and stories. Zach Winters is a naturalist—his work and life often woven together. Winters’ songs resonate with the sacred and the commonplace—companionship, wrestling with the divine, passing seasons, and the pursuit of a tangible beauty. His music has more kinship to the poetry of Frost and Tagore than to his contemporaries. His debut, A Long Intermission, was recorded simply in his bedroom and released in 2004 mostly to friends and family. But over the years, Winters has honed his songwriting and DIY approach, garnering praise from voices like Paste Magazine and self-producing five full-length albums as well as a handful of EPs and other projects. Winters’ efforts have most recently culminated in a more luxuriant variety of indie-folk on his new crowd-funded record, To Have You Around. In the last few years, Winters has been on tour throughout the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand, musically migrating with his family and playing shows with Josh Garrels, Johnnyswim, Holly Arrowsmith, A Boy & His Kite, Tow'rs, Will Reagan, Aaron Strumpel, and others. He has had the honor to sing for Syrian refugees, laboring mothers, orphans in Mexico, and his friends, neighbors and family. Born on the Great Plains, Zach Winters and his family are currently living & working on a new album in southern Mexico; https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102734820?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.
