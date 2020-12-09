Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Go BIG for Little's Virtual Event: 5-6 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-0649; Free; Please join us for our first ever virtual fundraising event, "GO BIG FOR LITTLES - Staying Connected"; https://go.evvnt.com/713916-0.
Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639241-0.
Citizens' Climate Lobby: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; (928) 699-3441; Do something positive about climate change; https://go.evvnt.com/640348-0.
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Flagstaff Screening: 7-8:30 p.m. Harkins Cinemas, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Mary D. Fisher is proud to present a special one-night-only Flagstaff screening of the critically-acclaimed new film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" on Wednesday, Dec. 9 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" stars Academy Award-winner Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in one of his final film roles before his untimely death earlier this year. Both give award-worthy performances in this inspiring new film. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915313608.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life; https://go.evvnt.com/639019-0.
Cancer Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m.; Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare, 1200 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-310-8467; Cancer Support Group: If you are newly diagnosed, with any type of cancer, a caregiver, or a survivor, this group is for you; https://go.evvnt.com/639607-0.
Pedestrian Advisory Committee: 4:30-6 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 310-402-7949; Free; The Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets on the second Thursday of each month at 4:30 pm in the Flagstaff City Hall Council Chambers; https://go.evvnt.com/636076-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639493-0.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; Free; NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition; https://go.evvnt.com/634068-0.
Drop In to Mindfulness: 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-235-5518; This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?; https://go.evvnt.com/639866-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99094033923.
