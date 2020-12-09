Wednesday, Dec. 9

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Flagstaff Screening: 7-8:30 p.m. Harkins Cinemas, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Mary D. Fisher is proud to present a special one-night-only Flagstaff screening of the critically-acclaimed new film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" on Wednesday, Dec. 9 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" stars Academy Award-winner Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in one of his final film roles before his untimely death earlier this year. Both give award-worthy performances in this inspiring new film. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.