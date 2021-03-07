Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, March 7
Larry Lindahl: Exploring the Ancient Southwest: 1-2:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Join author and photographer Larry Lindahl on Sunday, March 7 or Thursday, March 11 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona. Come enjoy "Exploring the Ancient Southwest;"a presentation of photos filled with the power and grace of ancient stone dwellings, rock art, and stunning cliff-top scenery. This program is presented by the Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society. Tickets are $10 to benefit the VVCAAS. Lindahl will share his personal collection of images of the fascinating culture that flourished in the Southwest from roughly 650-1200AD. Remnants of their story are scattered in pieces of pottery, rare cultivated agave, centuries-old corn cobs, and structures precariously perched in the alcoves of the sandstone cliffs. His entertaining stories cover his techniques to capture the beauty of their existence. Presentation is an hour and a half. His books will be for sale afterwards, including award-winning "Secret Sedona" and "The Ancient Southwest." Visit LarryLindahl.com for more information. Tickets are $10 to benefit the VVCAAS. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, March 8
Free Tax Prep: appointment only - drop off and pick up; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - Drop off and Pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728945-0.
Grand Canyon Life in Changing Climate: 3-4 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; Grand Canyon has undergone remarkable environmental transitions since the last Ice Age, and its biological assemblages continues to respond to on-going global climate change; https://go.evvnt.com/735118-0.
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-143234130139.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6-7 p.m.; Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St; https://go.evvnt.com/642869-0.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 p.m. and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636439-0.
"My Old Lady" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of the sensational acclaimed film "My Old Lady" on Monday, March 8 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."My Old Lady" is the second film in a month-long tribute to Dame Maggie Smith with a special "Maggie Mondays" series in March featuring a different Maggie Smith film every Monday. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Tuesday, March 9
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Changing Parenting Time: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Questions about parenting time and legal decision-making? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Family Law attorney, Andrew Meshel of RPM Law at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Painting Demonstration by Randall Wilson: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5213; This live-stream event will showcase Diné artist Randall Wilson as he demonstrates his work and discusses the cultural connection to his pieces; https://go.evvnt.com/744926-0.
Class: Learn to Weld 101: 6-8 p.m.; Coco-op, 1155 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff; $50; new offering of Coco-op's Welding 101 Class; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/class-learn-to-weld-101-tickets-142630466565.
