Friday, Feb. 12
Avalanche Training Level II: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Arizona Snowbowl, 9300 N. Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff; $500; This course will build upon skills and theory covered in the Level 1 Avalanche Course, which students are required to have completed; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/avalanche-training-level-ii-feb-12-15-2020-registration-127210252289.
Aphrodisiac VDay Cooking Class (ONLINE): Multiple dates; 6-8 p.m.; 211 W. Aspen Ave.; Free to $49.99; Enjoy a truly fun, unique, romantic event from the safety of your home. Don't fail VDay due to quarantine; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aphrodisiac-vday-cooking-class-online-multiple-dates-tickets-136603523817.
"The Artist's Wife": Sedona Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new drama "The Artist's Wife" showing Feb. 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Lena Olin and Bruce Dern give career-defining performances as a couple facing their golden years amidst the challenges of dementia and unrealized dreams in "The Artist's Wife." Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Audrey: More Than An Icon" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary "Audrey: More Than An Icon" showing Feb. 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Filmmaker Helena Coan examines the remarkable life and career of actress, fashion icon and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn in "Audrey: More Than An Icon".Audrey Hepburn won her first Academy Award at the age of 24 and went on to become one of the world's greatest cultural icons: a once-in-a-generation beauty, and legendary star of Hollywood's Golden Age, whose style and pioneering collaboration with Hubert de Givenchy continues to inspire. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Dawn | A Reflective Exhibition: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. Dawn is a reflective exhibition made up of five Flagstaff painters; Shonto Begay, Jill Sans, Jacques Cazaubon Seronde, Jihan Gearon and Jerrel Singer. Each artist creating their own interpretation, poetic visions portrayed on canvas.This reflective exhibition focuses on the rawness of creation, the birth that makes movement forward out of the darkness into the light, from winter into the early blooming of spring. When we have been stripped down, standing bare, after the loss; where do you go from there? The ignition of the fire within, from deep within our bellies. The hope in our hearts to dream again. After the fog has cleared, the sharp clarity of a sunny day. What will you birth when asked to create? What is the story your hands will tell?Dawn will be on display at The HeArt Box from Feb. 12 - March 27. Gallery hours are Wednesday - Saturday 11-6pm. Private viewing appointments available as well as online viewing and purchasing at www.theheartbox.space. Jill Sans, theheartboxart@gmail.com, 928-600-6290. https://www.theheartbox.space/februarymarch-2021.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona monthly guild meeting: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Flagstaff. Our guild of weavers, spinners, felters, crocheters, knitters, and fiber arts fans meets on the second Saturday of every month to learn together and share our love of the fiber arts. In February our guest speaker will be Linda Dong of Lacey Ladies to speak to us about lace-making. Our meetings are virtual due to the public health emergency. Contact pres.fana@gmail.com for the link to join our meeting. Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona, pres.fana@gmail.com. https://www.FiberArtistsNAZ.org.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638673-0.
Epiphany's: RESILIENT MATRIARCHY: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Epiphany's: RESILIENT MATRIARCHY - Indigenous Women’s Art; https://go.evvnt.com/738115-0.
Free Tax Prep: appointment only; drop off and pick up;10 a. m.-3 p.m.; E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - Drop off and Pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728938-0.
