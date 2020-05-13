Wednesday, May 13
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditations: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Virtual Citizens' Climate Lobby: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Do something positive about climate change. Join the Flagstaff Citizens Climate lobby group to learn how carbon fee and dividend works and how we can make it happen. If you haven't come to a meeting before, join us at 6 p.m. for an informal conversation and orientation. Until social distancing restrictions are relaxed, we'll meet via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/121275781 or by phone: +1 669 9009 128 Meeting ID: 121 275 781. https://www.facebook.com/cclflag.
Virtual Stand Tall Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Call 928-863-0595 to receive the link. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. https://www.highpointaz.com/.
Thursday, May 14
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City - Coconino County Public Library. In support of social distancing, we will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends! Check our facebook, twitter and instagram feeds for the links, or email us at Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
How to Apply for a Protective Order During COVID-19: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free AZCourtHelp webinar as Victim Witness Services presents on the services they provide and obtaining a protective order during COVID-19 at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: 12 a.m. Red Rock State Park. In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving their outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at their website www.benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. https://www.benefactorsrrsp.org.
