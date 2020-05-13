Thursday, May 14

East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City - Coconino County Public Library. In support of social distancing, we will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends! Check our facebook, twitter and instagram feeds for the links, or email us at Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com.

How to Apply for a Protective Order During COVID-19: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free AZCourtHelp webinar as Victim Witness Services presents on the services they provide and obtaining a protective order during COVID-19 at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.

Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle GauthierJoin us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: 12 a.m. Red Rock State Park. In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving their outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at their website www.benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. https://www.benefactorsrrsp.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0