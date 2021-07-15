Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, July 15
BASIS Flagstaff School Tour: 10-10:30 a.m.; BASIS Flagstaff, 1700 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; Free; Join us on any available Thursday for a campus tour!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basis-flagstaff-school-tour-tickets-159918004055.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A program to develop stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/787913-0.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: 5:30-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-523-2672; Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series, “An Open Door: Diversity in 2021” explores diversity and inclusion through multiple lenses and features engaging and timely topics;
S.E. Willis at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Flagstaff legend S.E. Willis performs with special guests every Thursday from 6:30-9 PM on the Charly’s stage;
Basement Beatz in the Gopher Hole: 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Basement Beatz every Thursday from 10 PM- 1:30 AM in the Gopher Hole.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, July 16
Flagstaff Legends Tommy Dukes and Roger Smith at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Flagstaff Legends Tommy Dukes and Roger Smith at Charly’s Friday, July 16 and Friday, July 30 from 6:30-9 p.m.
Hypnotherapy for Cancer Support: 2-3 p.m. Virtual - Online Class. Hypnotherapy for Cancer Patients- Free 60 Minute Zoom Workshop - Pain Relief • Nausea Control • Immune System Strengthening The Cancer Support Community of Arizona and Arizona Integrative Hypnotherapy have come together to offer multiple free online group hypnotherapy sessions to help cancer patients strengthen their immune systems. These free experiential online Zoom sessions will show people how you can activate the body's natural healing ability and strengthen your immune system by utilizing the tools and technology of clinical hypnotherapy. More information at Arizona Integrative Hypnotherapy:https://aziht.com/cancer/ Craig Meriwether CHT-CMSClinical HypnotherapistCertified Medical Support Specialist Arizona Integrative Hypnotherapyhttps://arizonaintegrativehypnotherapy.com/cancer-workshop/ Craig Meriwether, craigmeriwether@gmail.com.
'Mama Weed' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of the acclaimed new French crime caper "Mama Weed" showing July 16-22 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. A translator with the Paris police finds herself in possession of a huge store of hash, the insider knowledge required to move it and an unexpected flair for the danger that ensues. A French-Arabic translator for the Paris police anti-narcotics unit, Patience Portefeux (Isabelle Huppert) interprets the daily calls and conversations between the city's biggest drug dealers. In the evenings, she looks in on her aging mother at the long-term care facility where she is months behind in paying the bills. When she overhears the son of one of her mother's nurses on the wiretap at work, Patience is moved to protect him. But her involvement in his business quickly escalates and she finds herself in possession of a huge store of hash and the insider knowledge required to move it. With her newly adopted retired police dog at her side, Patience transforms into Mama Weed, a savvy saleswoman capitalizing on her field experience to earn the extra income she so desperately needs while doing her best to stay one step ahead of her colleagues at the precinct. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Summer of Soul' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of the award-winning new music documentary "Summer of Soul" showing July 16-22 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary, part music film, part historical record, created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. "Summer of Soul" includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
