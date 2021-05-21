Basic Archery Clinic: 4-7 p.m.; Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Learn the basics of bows and arrows, using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer. This introductory program emphasizes understanding the terminology and equipment, shooting safety, and developing basic archery skills. Most importantly, there will be plenty of hands-on fun! No previous archery experience necessary. The cost for this program is $28* for Adults (18 and older) and $17 for Youth (8 - 17 years old). There is a non-refundable credit card processing fee applied at check-out. Skip the processing fee by registering and paying with cash or a check at the Parks & Recreation Office (https://coconino.az.gov/274/Parks-Recreation) , located at Fort Tuthill County Park (https://coconino.az.gov/279/Fort-Tuthill-County-Park) . COVID-19 Modifications: Participants, staff, and any family spectators must wear masks during the activity. Participants must use the same equipment throughout the clinic. Staff will clean and disinfect equipment before and after each clinic. The program capacity has been reduced to a maximum of 10 participants. Participants may be split into two groups to reduce the number of shooters on the shooting line at one time. * Hand sanitizer will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own as well. Participants will be asked to physically distance from those not in their family/pod. * Participants and spectators will be asked a short health questionnaire to determine if either have symptoms related to COVID-19. They will also have their temperature taken with a contactless thermometer prior to the activity beginning. All archery equipment is provided. Sunscreen, snacks/lunch, and water are highly recommended. Program Age Category Multigenerational Location Archery Range at Fort Tuthill County Park Instructor CCPR Staff; http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fmartial-arts%2Farchery-classes%2Fbasic-archery-clinic-2021?cmp=39-34-464039.