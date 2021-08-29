Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, August 29
Viking It Yourself - Mead & Mending: 1-3 p.m.; Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; $20; Come learn how to mend your own gear at the Mead Hall!;
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, August 30
Online Master Gardener Course for Northern Arizona Fall 2021: 9 a.m. Coconino County Cooperative Extension, 2304 N. Third St., Flagstaff; 928-773-6112; This 16 week class is fully online and offered through the University of Arizona Coconino County Cooperative Extension service in Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/847156-0.
Food Distribution: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-0083; Come over and pick up some essentials for you and your family; https://go.evvnt.com/856421-0.
'Ailey' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Ailey" on Monday, Aug. 30 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Alvin Ailey was a trailblazing pioneer who found salvation through dance. "Ailey" traces the full contours of this brilliant and enigmatic man whose search for the truth in movement resulted in enduring choreography that centers on the Black American experience with grace, strength, and unparalleled beauty. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Tuesday, August 31
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Walk the Walk with JWalkers: 8-9 a.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; Join Jane Jackson and the JWalkers for an easy 3-mile walk around the neighborhoods near the Adult Center;
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; IN-PERSON CLASS -- Develop stability, clarity, and resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Mask required. Please call or come by any time and join us; https://go.evvnt.com/795191-0.
