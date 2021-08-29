Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.

Walk the Walk with JWalkers: 8-9 a.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; Join Jane Jackson and the JWalkers for an easy 3-mile walk around the neighborhoods near the Adult Center;

Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; IN-PERSON CLASS -- Develop stability, clarity, and resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Mask required. Please call or come by any time and join us; https://go.evvnt.com/795191-0.