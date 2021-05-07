Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, May 7
Family Friday: Picture Canyon; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; This Friday we visit Picture Canyon, a 478-acre natural and cultural preserve just 15 minutes from downtown Flagstaff with easy trails and introduce a summer challenge to encourage families to explore; https://go.evvnt.com/735172-0.
"Louis van Beethoven" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed drama "Louis van Beethoven" showing May 7-13 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.The year is 1826. Ludwig van Beethoven (Tobias Moretti) faces the final stanza of his storied career. Deaf and defiant, he recalls memories of his youth, when as an eight-year-old prodigy he comes under the tutelage of the Bonn court organist, Christian Gottlob Neefe. Years later after an encounter with Mozart, the young "Louis" begins to study under Joseph Haydn in Vienna, but family tragedies and unfulfilled love leave a lasting mark that haunts him for the rest of his life. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"The Water Man" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed family adventure "The Water Man" showing May 7-13 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Accomplished actor David Oyelowo makes his feature directorial debut with this imaginative, family adventure executive produced by Oprah Winfrey. "The Water Man" follows a sensitive young boy as he embarks on a mission to help his gravely ill mother by locating the mythic Water Man, who may carry the secret to everlasting life. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, May 8
Birdwalks @ The Arb: 7:30-9 a.m. The Arboretum @ Flagstaff, 4001 South Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. Member: FREE | Non-member: $5 Join. Dr. Celia Holm on a morning walk through The Arboretum at Flagstaff gardens. Over 130 different species have been sighted here! Please bring water, a camera, comfortable walking shoes and a mask!Outside. Limited to 10 socially-distanced participants. Reservations required at TheArb.org.Bird Walks begin promptly at 7:30 am.May 8 | May 22 | June 5 | June 19
Garden Workshop and Food Stories Series: DIY Newspaper Pots for Seedlings: 10-11 a.m.; 2300 N. Izabel St., 2300 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff; Free; Join us for a series of FREE garden and food related workshops throughout the growing season hosted at the city-sponsored community gardens; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/garden-workshop-and-food-stories-series-diy-newspaper-pots-for-seedlings-tickets-152155325675.
Ladies and Littles Tea: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; Vibrant Women's Ministry is Hosting our annual Ladies and Littles Tea!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-and-littles-tea-tickets-151097674211.
Mother's Day Pop Up: 12-4 p.m.; Historic Ice House, 201 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-440-3561; Shop local and support our artists and small business owners; https://go.evvnt.com/776651-0.
Somos Bilingües: Voices of Graduates of a Dual Language School:
2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-6272; Free; Words matter. Join us to learn about the history and future of bilingual education in Arizona. We will discuss the long-term impacts of an elementary Spanish/English dual language immersion program; https://go.evvnt.com/774880-0.
