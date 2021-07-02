Friday, July 2

'The God Committee' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "The God Committee" showing July 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. An official selection of the Tribeca Film Festival, "The God Committee" is a timely medical drama starring Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Colman Domingo, Janeane Garofalo and Dan Hedaya. An organ transplant committee has one hour to decide which of three patients deserves a life- saving heart. Seven years later, the committee members struggle with the consequences of that fateful decision. On a winter morning in 2014, a donor heart arrives at a New York hospital. The recipient unexpectedly dies on the operating table, forcing an organ transplant committee to convene with one hour to decide which of three other patients deserves the life-saving heart. God's work is now left in the hands of a team of doctors, including: Boxer (Kelsey Grammer), a cynical but brilliant heart surgeon; Jordan (Julia Stiles), an idealistic up-and-comer; and Gilroy (Janeane Garofalo), a weary bureaucrat. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.