Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, July 2
Whoa Man..an unexpected camping experience: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; July 2, Flagstaff; $25; https://whoaman.info; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whoa-manan-unexpected-camping-experience-tickets-149162433855.
Rockin' the Paradise (Styx Tribute) - Lights on the Lawn 2021: 6-10 p.m.; Continental Country Club / Oakmont, 2380 N. Oakmont Drive., Flagstaff; $40 to $50; Revisit the many sounds of "Styx" during an evening of tribute excellence delivered by "Rockin' the Paradise"; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rockin-the-paradise-styx-tribute-lights-on-the-lawn-2021-tickets-157185168069.
Fourth of July Country Music Festival: 6 p.m.- 6 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; $35 to $55; Fourth of July Country Music Festival at The Museum Club; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fourth-of-july-country-music-festival-tickets-156792700187.
'The God Committee' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "The God Committee" showing July 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. An official selection of the Tribeca Film Festival, "The God Committee" is a timely medical drama starring Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Colman Domingo, Janeane Garofalo and Dan Hedaya. An organ transplant committee has one hour to decide which of three patients deserves a life- saving heart. Seven years later, the committee members struggle with the consequences of that fateful decision. On a winter morning in 2014, a donor heart arrives at a New York hospital. The recipient unexpectedly dies on the operating table, forcing an organ transplant committee to convene with one hour to decide which of three other patients deserves the life-saving heart. God's work is now left in the hands of a team of doctors, including: Boxer (Kelsey Grammer), a cynical but brilliant heart surgeon; Jordan (Julia Stiles), an idealistic up-and-comer; and Gilroy (Janeane Garofalo), a weary bureaucrat. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Queen Bees' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of the award-winning comedy "Queen Bees" showing July 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Queen Bees" was the highest-rated film by the audience at the recent Sedona International Film Festival, where it earned the Audience Choice Best Comedy Award. It is making a theatrical return by popular demand! The film boasts an award-winning, stellar ensemble cast, including Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Loretta Devine, Jane Curtin and Christopher Lloyd." Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, July 3
Fourth of July Parade: 9 to 11 a.m., downtown Flagstaff. The annual event from the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce returns. Starting at Elm & Beaver, it will go south down Beaver, turn left on Aspen to San Francisco and north on San Francisco back to Elm. For the first time in the Fourth of July parade’s long history, the Chamber will provide live feeds of the event on the Chamber’s social media pages including Facebook (https://m.facebook.com/FlagstaffChamber) and Instagram, as well as YouTube (youtube.com/channel/UC6XrfmmAieXkjgSJnkfGkUA).
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum located at the Fort Tuthill County Park is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Our annual Independence Weekend concert will feature the Flagstaff Community Band and Master Choral. Admission to the museum and concert for this event is free however, donations are encouraged.
6th Annual Bags & Beer for Benefit - Lights on the Lawn 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Continental Country Club / Oakmont, 2380 N. Oakmont Drive., Flagstaff; $100; 6th Annual B3 Cornhole Tournament; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-bags-beer-for-benefit-lights-on-the-lawn-2021-tickets-157164442077.
Movies on the Square: 4-9 p.m.; Heritage Square, Flagstaff; Each summer the FDBA presents Movies on the Square, a FREE family-friendly evening on Heritage Square every Saturday July 3rd-August 28th starting at 4PM; https://go.evvnt.com/814437-0.
"Killer Keyz" Dueling Pianos - Lights on the Lawn 2021: 6-9 p.m.; Continental Country Club / Oakmont, 2380 N. Oakmont Drive., Flagstaff; $45 to $55; The talents of Kirk Garrett and Rich Wyman return in 2021 for their outstanding, by-request songs and all ages' comedy; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/killer-keyz-dueling-pianos-lights-on-the-lawn-2021-tickets-157181890265.
Land That I Love, Celebrating America Through Music: 5:30-7 p.m. Ft. Tuthill Fairgrounds , Flagstaff. Flagstaff Community Band and Master Chorale of Flagstaff join forces for a patriotic concert at the fairgrounds. This concert is a great way to celebrate live music and our country! Join us at the fairgrounds where you can enjoy the music, walk through the Military Museum, enjoy food trucks, and celebrate with friends and family. Bring a lawn chair so that you can safely space. No ticket is needed and the event is FREE! http://www.flagstaffcommunityband.com.
'Rockabye Worlds' Live on Stage: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival proudly presents "Rockabye Worlds", a live one-man modern musical written and composed by Paolo Scardina at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, Saturday, July 3 at 4:00 and 7:00 pm. "Rockabye Worlds" is performed by Paolo Scardina, an accomplished pianist, vocalist, composer, songwriter, and choreographer, who enacts the roles of seven characters, while playing live on a magical music box, a stage piano! This musical creation integrates the artforms of songwriting, composing, piano playing, acting and choreography into a one-man show that audiences rarely see, in a contemporary jazz style that will make you smile out loud and weep with wonder. Tickets for the show are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. All tickets include a Q&A with Paolo Scardina on stage after the show. Call 928-282-1177 to order tickets by phone or visit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre box office located at 2030 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$25 in advance; $30 at the door. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
