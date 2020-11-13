Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Nov. 13
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555771288.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs; the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633850-0.
HereAfter with Eric Retterbush and Heather Allison: 1-6 p.m.; The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., #1b, Flagstaff; Free; HereAfter is a collection of photographs reminiscent of photography styles of the past by Heather Allison and Eric Retterbrush; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hereafter-with-eric-retterbush-and-heather-allison-tickets-126620285683.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915285524.
Disney's Newsies - Alpine Community Theater:
7-9 p.m.; Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; $5 to $10; Seize the Day and join us for a fun, fast, action packed musical that proves that anyone can make a difference if they just believe!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/disneys-newsies-alpine-community-theater-november-2020-tickets-102208221542.
"Ammonite" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new drama "Ammonite" showing Nov. 13-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Ammonite" features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast including Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Jones, James McArdle and Fiona Shaw. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13, 14 and 15; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 16 and 18. There will also be additional 1 p.m. weekend shows on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14 and 15. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Radium Girls" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed true story "Radium Girls" showing Nov. 13-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Based on true events, "Radium Girls" follows teen sisters, Bessie and Jo Cavallo, who dream of Hollywood and Egyptian pyramids as they paint luminous watch dials at the American Radium factory in New Jersey. When Jo loses a tooth, Bessie's world is turned upside down as a mystery slowly unravels. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13, 14 and 15; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 16 and 18. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Outdoor Craft Fair: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Michele Lytle, 6820 E. Anazazi, Flagstaff. An outdoor/Covid safe craft fair! Variety of handmade crafts! Check us out.we have 7 different crafters with a variety of fun and lovely items. Nice variety of hand made crafts from dolls, bears, handmade memory books, peace cranes, magic wallets, masks, and more. Sunny and a wee warmer predicted for Saturday. Please wear a mask. Cash and Venmo accepted. Michele Lytle, lytlesladle08@gmail.com.
In-Person & Live-Streamed: Healing Family Times: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. About the Workshop: Most families experience a degree of tension, hurt feelings, and frustration because of unrealistic expectations we have of one another. Long-standing patterns of blame, unhappiness, and disconnection can be healed through gradually replacing our unrealistic expectations with pure love. This course will include practical instruction and guided meditation to help everyone make progress toward more satisfying, stable, and harmonious relationships. This course will be available for 48 hours after the live event.9am - 10:30am & 11:30am - 12:45pm. $20/person. Membership discounts apply. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/healingfamilyties.
"Don Pasquale" Met Opera Encore: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the encore of the Met Opera production of Donizetti's "Don Pasquale" (from the 2010 season) on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.There will be a pre-opera talk at 9 a.m. led by John Steinbrunner. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638659-0.
Paying for College Workshop: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-523-1803; Join NACRC mentors Tashauna and Zoe as they give information about the different ways to pay for college!; https://go.evvnt.com/701050-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639486-0.
