"Radium Girls" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed true story "Radium Girls" showing Nov. 13-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Based on true events, "Radium Girls" follows teen sisters, Bessie and Jo Cavallo, who dream of Hollywood and Egyptian pyramids as they paint luminous watch dials at the American Radium factory in New Jersey. When Jo loses a tooth, Bessie's world is turned upside down as a mystery slowly unravels. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13, 14 and 15; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 16 and 18. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.