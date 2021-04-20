Wednesday, April 21

Streaming | Lyrids Meteor Shower 2021: 9-10 p.m. Virtual, N/A, Flagstaff. Lyrids Meteor Shower 2021Every year in late April, the Earth passes through the debris left by Comet Thatcher, and this creates the Lyrid meteor shower. Join Lowell Observatory at 9 pm AZ/PT on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, for a live stream of the Lyrids, hosted by Research Assistant Megan Gialluca. We'll use the All-Sky Camera at the Lowell Discovery Telescope to hunt for meteors together. After that, you'll be ready to find more on your own, when the Lyrid meteor shower peaks in the hours before dawn. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel!Subscribe Today Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/voBBXyv6x9o.