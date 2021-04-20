Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, April 20
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Understanding Social Security Disability (SSI & SSDI): 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join us for this free Legal Talk where DNA-People's Legal Services will review the initial application process, reconsideration and the hearing process online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
COVID VACCINES Tues/Thurs Afternoon: 12-4 p.m.; Vera Whole Health - Flagstaff, 1500 E. Cedar Ave., #80, Flagstaff; Free; COVID VACCINES TUES - THURS AFTERNOONS; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-vaccines-tuesthurs-afternoon-tickets-150267459015.
Brain Power for Brain Injuries: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Do you have a brain injury? This successful program, developed in collaboration with the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona, may help you; https://go.evvnt.com/759869-2.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, April 21
Streaming | Lyrids Meteor Shower 2021: 9-10 p.m. Virtual, N/A, Flagstaff. Lyrids Meteor Shower 2021Every year in late April, the Earth passes through the debris left by Comet Thatcher, and this creates the Lyrid meteor shower. Join Lowell Observatory at 9 pm AZ/PT on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, for a live stream of the Lyrids, hosted by Research Assistant Megan Gialluca. We'll use the All-Sky Camera at the Lowell Discovery Telescope to hunt for meteors together. After that, you'll be ready to find more on your own, when the Lyrid meteor shower peaks in the hours before dawn. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel!Subscribe Today Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/voBBXyv6x9o.
Sharon Manor Transitional Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence (in Coconino County): 11-11:30 a.m. Online. Join us for this free online Legal Talk to learn about the services provided by Sharon Manor Transitional Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence within Coconino County at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Elk Ladies Steak Fry: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.; April 21, Elks Lodge, 2101 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; The Elk Ladies Steak Fry is held the third Wednesday of the month from April until September. It goes from 6 pm until 8 pm. The Elk Ladies adopt a needy family or families for Christmas.
