Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Dec. 4
Landlord-Tenant Q&A: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Housing Problems? Join us for this free AZCourtHelp Legal Talk to get more information about your landlord/tenant issue or to answer general housing questions by Monica Pertea and Trevor Kortsen of Aspey, Watkins & Dielsel, P.L.L.C. online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs; the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633878-0.
Family Friday: Traditional Toys: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; Free; Virtual. Throughout history and across all cultures, toys have been the tools children use to learn about the world and practice the skills they will need; https://go.evvnt.com/697180-0.
Art in the Stacks - Match book valentines: 5-7 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2375; Come down to the Downtown Library at 300 West Aspen between 5 and 7 p.m. every First Friday to enjoy arts and crafts for all ages, and local artists work on display!; https://go.evvnt.com/632866-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915313608.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
"Dear Santa" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the heartwarming and inspiring new holiday documentary "Dear Santa" showing Dec. 4-10 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Dear Santa" shines a light on the 100-year-old Operation Santa Program of the United States Postal Service. Each year, hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa arrive at Post Offices around the country. Through Operation Santa, the United States Postal Service makes it possible for the public to safely adopt these letters and make children's dreams come true. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"The Prom" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the much-anticipated big-screen musical "The Prom" showing Dec. 4-10 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "The Prom" is the big screen debut of the acclaimed Broadway smash musical, which was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The film features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells and Kerry Washington. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Virtual Adult Workshop: Salve Making: 9:30 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; $25; Herbalist Mike Masek from The Forager's Path School of Botanical Studies is back just in time for winter and the holidays, to lead the annual Salve Making Workshop; https://go.evvnt.com/708419-0.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638662-0.
Dads support group: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Dads monthly support group. 1st saturday of the month 1030 am @Flagstaff Doulas; https://go.evvnt.com/638966-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Dec. 5, Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639492-0.
"Le Nozze di Figaro" Met Opera Encore: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the encore of the Met Opera production of Mozart's "Le Nozze di Figaro" (from the 2014 season) on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. There will be a pre-opera talk at 9 a.m. led by Ed Ingraham. The cast of "Le Nozze di Figaro" includes Marlis Petersen (Susanna), Amanda Majeski (Countess Almaviva), Isabel Leonard (Cherubino), Ildar Abdrazakov (Figaro) and Peter Mattei (Count Almaviva). James Levine is the conductor of the opera. Richard Eyre's elegant production, which opened the Met's 2014-15 season, sets the action of Mozart's timeless social comedy in a manor house in 1930s Seville. Ildar Abdrazakov leads the cast as the resourceful Figaro set on outwitting his master, the philandering Count Almaviva, played by Peter Mattei. "Le Nozze di Figaro" from the Metropolitan Opera will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10:00 a.m. with a pre-opera talk by Ed Ingraham starting at 9 a.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
