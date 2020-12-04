"Le Nozze di Figaro" Met Opera Encore: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the encore of the Met Opera production of Mozart's "Le Nozze di Figaro" (from the 2014 season) on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. There will be a pre-opera talk at 9 a.m. led by Ed Ingraham. The cast of "Le Nozze di Figaro" includes Marlis Petersen (Susanna), Amanda Majeski (Countess Almaviva), Isabel Leonard (Cherubino), Ildar Abdrazakov (Figaro) and Peter Mattei (Count Almaviva). James Levine is the conductor of the opera. Richard Eyre's elegant production, which opened the Met's 2014-15 season, sets the action of Mozart's timeless social comedy in a manor house in 1930s Seville. Ildar Abdrazakov leads the cast as the resourceful Figaro set on outwitting his master, the philandering Count Almaviva, played by Peter Mattei. "Le Nozze di Figaro" from the Metropolitan Opera will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10:00 a.m. with a pre-opera talk by Ed Ingraham starting at 9 a.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.