Editor's note: Events are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check with the event organizers for up-to-date details.
Sunday, March 15
"May You Live in Interesting Times" A Book as Art Exhibition: Noon-5 p.m. NAU Art Museum, 620 S. Knoles Drive. Works conceived within the conceptual category of the Book as Art, including Altered Books. Themes derived from the issues we face here and around the world, including, but not limited to, environmental challenges, politics, immigration, race and nationalism. www.nau.edu/artmuseum/may-you-live-in-interesting-times-a-book-as-art-juried-exhibition/.
Biennial Library Quilt Show: Flagstaff Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. Beautiful handmade quilts will be displayed throughout the downtown library at the Biennial Library Quilt Show sponsored by members of the Coconino Quilters Guild of Flagstaff. Come in and vote for your favorite quilt!
Day-long Meditation Retreat: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Registrants will receive location information. Elemental Happiness. During this retreat, we will learn three core techniques that you can use anywhere, whether in formal sitting or while you're out and about in the world. The day will consist of sitting and walking instruction and meditation, time to practice on your own, and an opportunity to ask questions. www.stillpointmeditation.weebly.com/retreat-information.html.
The Force Is With Our People Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. Star Wars has had a strong influence on many contemporary Native artists, whose art reflects the images and themes of the popular series. This exhibition features work by more than 20 different contemporary Native artists, including paintings, prints, posters, t-shirts, jewelry, figures, carvings and pottery, and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them. www.musnaz.org.
Use, Mis-Use and Restoration on the Colorado Plateau: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St. Open Doors: Art in Action Gallery. Three renowned photographers document the complexities of land use on our fragile landscape. www.epiphanyaz.org.
Monday, March 16
Biennial Library Quilt Show: Flagstaff Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. Beautiful handmade quilts will be displayed throughout the downtown library at the Biennial Library Quilt Show sponsored by members of the Coconino Quilters Guild of Flagstaff. Come in and vote for your favorite quilt! www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Self-Guided Downtown Flagstaff Walking Tour: 9-10:30 a.m. Flagstaff Visitor Center, 1 E. Route 66. Take a fun and informative stroll through Downtown Flagstaff on your own time! Downtown Flagstaff is a cozy few square blocks, that is packed with interesting history. And now, you can experience on your own schedule. Visit our website for further tour details and to purchase your experience. www.enjoyflagstaff.com
Self Guided Flagstaff History Driving Tour: 9-11 a.m. Flagstaff. Discover the best of Flagstaff history on your own time with our self-guided driving tour. You can experience this tour from any audio device: mobile smartphone, tablet, Mp3 player or flash drive. You can either stream live or download. You will have access to this tour for 90 days. www.enjoyflagstaff.com
Korean Karate Class: 6:30-8 p.m. DeMiguel Elementary School, 3500 S. Gillenwater Dr.ive NAMA School of Chung Do Kwan offers Korean Karate classes. Adults and children 8 and over are welcome to participate at no charge for the first month. Needs based grants are available for students under 18. More information at namachungdokwan.weebly.com or call Brad at 928-266-5320.
The Force Is With Our People Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. Star Wars has had a strong influence on many contemporary Native artists, whose art reflects the images and themes of the popular series. This exhibition features work by more than 20 different contemporary Native artists, including paintings, prints, posters, t-shirts, jewelry, figures, carvings and pottery, and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them.www.musnaz.org.
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: CANCELED until further notice. www.nahealth.com/event/tai-chi-arthritis-and-falls-prevention.
Orchestra Northern Arizona Rehearsals: 7-9:30 p.m. Coconino High School Band Room, 2801 N. Izabel St. Flagstaff's community orchestra. Complete information at www.orchestrana.org. www.orchestrana.org.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch: 8 p.m. Hops on Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Suite 2. Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8 p.m.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m. Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 432 N. Beaver St. Use the far left door from the back parking lot. Go through one more door, then down the staircase to the right. We are in the Icon room downstairs. Open meeting. All are welcome.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Boys and Girls Club, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music. Our biweekly adults class is the main class we offer. No previous experience is needed. capoeiraflagstaff.org/.
Tuesday, March 17
Writers Who Lunch: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. Many authors have day jobs, the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table in the northwest corner of the Downtown Library. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Trivia at Hops on Birch: 7:30-10 p.m. Hops on Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., #2. Trivia every Tuesday at Hops! Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Prizes for winning teams.
The Force Is With Our People Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. Star Wars has had a strong influence on many contemporary Native artists, whose art reflects the images and themes of the popular series. This exhibition features work by more than 20 different contemporary Native artists, including paintings, prints, posters, t-shirts, jewelry, figures, carvings and pottery, and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them.http://musnaz.org.
Mapping Archaeology and Rock Art Sites in the Southwest: 7-8:30 p.m. Flagstaff/Coconino County Publish Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. CANCELED. flagcelt@aol.com
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. 4th St. Suite D4. Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others. Mindfulness meditation, sharing and a short activity at each meeting. Free and open to the public. www.flagstaffdoulas.com.
Lunch with the Nerds Sci Fi Club: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wildflower Bread Company, 530 E. Piccadilly Drive. Pick up a copy of our next Sci fi book at the reference desk at the Downtown Library. Then join us for lunch at Wildflower Bread Company on the third Tuesday of each month at 11:30. We are at the big table by the side entrance, near the bathrooms. We talk books, shows, movies. All things nerdy. www.facebook.com/events/2930226487018544/.
St. Patricks Day at The American Legion: American Legion Post #3, 204 W. Birch Ave. St. Patricks Day Dinner and Live Music! Dinner will be Irish inspired fare featuring corned beef and cabbage for $10 and Navajo Tacos, traditional or vegetarian option for $8. Live music provided by Jimmy Tomtodd plus The Salmon Cannon Band. Free Admission/Open to the public/family friendly. 928-774-7682.
St. Patrick's Celebration at the McMillan with DJ Bear Cole: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. The McMillan, 2 Historic Rte. 66. Erin Go Braugh! Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the biggest party in Downtown Flagstaff with DJ Bear Cole. The McMillan will be having Corned Beef & Cabbage, and Irish Beer & Whiskey specials all day and night! DJ Bear Cole starts up at playing Traditional Irish Music, Irish Drinking Songs, and Irish Punk until 10 p.m. to get everybody in the spirit! Then he'll transition into an all out Dance Party with Hip Hop, Classics, Dance, House, Irish, Latin, and More. Lwww.1stdrop.com. Don't forget The McMillan has Live Entertainment every single Friday & Saturday night.
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: 12 a.m. Coconino County Administration Building, 219 E. Cherry Ave. Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m. Agenda available at coconino.az.gov. 928-679-7144. http://coconino.az.gov.