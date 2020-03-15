Trivia at Hops on Birch: 7:30-10 p.m. Hops on Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., #2. Trivia every Tuesday at Hops! Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Prizes for winning teams.

The Force Is With Our People Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. Star Wars has had a strong influence on many contemporary Native artists, whose art reflects the images and themes of the popular series. This exhibition features work by more than 20 different contemporary Native artists, including paintings, prints, posters, t-shirts, jewelry, figures, carvings and pottery, and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them.http://musnaz.org.

Mapping Archaeology and Rock Art Sites in the Southwest: 7-8:30 p.m. Flagstaff/Coconino County Publish Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. CANCELED. flagcelt@aol.com

Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. 4th St. Suite D4. Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others. Mindfulness meditation, sharing and a short activity at each meeting. Free and open to the public. www.flagstaffdoulas.com.