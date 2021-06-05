Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, June 5
Village Land Shoppes 27th Annual Kachina Village & Mountainaire Community Yard Sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; 3361 Kachina Trail, Flagstaff; 928-525-1125; Village Land Shoppes 27th Annual Kachina Village & Mountainaire Community Yard Sale 6/5/21 8am-1pm VillageLandShoppe.com for more info; https://go.evvnt.com/786178-0.
New Directions in Arizona History: 10 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 520-628-5774; Free; With Arizona at the center of many national issues today, from immigration to climate change, what can historians do to ensure that Arizona’s past is better understood?; https://go.evvnt.com/787980-0.
Flagstaff Urban Trail Cleanup: 10 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff Mall Parking Lot, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff; Free; Flagstaff Urban Trail Cleanup; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-urban-trail-cleanup-tickets-154612386811.
Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles: 6-7:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; $24; Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-speed-dating-for-professional-singles-tickets-157520015607.
3 Meditations on a Clear Mind: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center, 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. In this morning mini retreat we will learn simple meditation techniques that help us become more focused, calm, and peaceful. This retreat includes 3 guided meditations on the mind itself, and practical advice on how to maintain the experience of inner peace in daily life. Steven Roussel, info@meditationinnnorthernarizona.org, 9286376232.15.00. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
'Carmen on the Lake' Opera: 1-3:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Carmen on the Lake" from the magnificent Bregenz Lake Stage in Austria. There will be one show on Saturday, June 5 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Performed on the spectacular water stage of Lake Constance in Bregenz, George Bizet's "Carmen" is a story of passion, destiny, and obsession.The French composer's opera is most famous for its Spanish melodies, including the Flower Song, Habanera, and the Toreador Song.Experience "Carmen" like never before, recorded live on the floating stage during the Bregenz Festival. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, June 6
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; Outdoor farmers market in the heart of downtown Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/782529-0.
