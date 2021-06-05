3 Meditations on a Clear Mind: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center, 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. In this morning mini retreat we will learn simple meditation techniques that help us become more focused, calm, and peaceful. This retreat includes 3 guided meditations on the mind itself, and practical advice on how to maintain the experience of inner peace in daily life. Steven Roussel, info@meditationinnnorthernarizona.org , 9286376232.15.00. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page .

'Carmen on the Lake' Opera: 1-3:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Carmen on the Lake" from the magnificent Bregenz Lake Stage in Austria. There will be one show on Saturday, June 5 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Performed on the spectacular water stage of Lake Constance in Bregenz, George Bizet's "Carmen" is a story of passion, destiny, and obsession.The French composer's opera is most famous for its Spanish melodies, including the Flower Song, Habanera, and the Toreador Song.Experience "Carmen" like never before, recorded live on the floating stage during the Bregenz Festival. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.