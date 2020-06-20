Saturday, June 20
The BIG Thrift Sale: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 102 W. Hunt Ave. 774-0649. Huge sale of gently used clothing, household goods, books. Bring your reusable bag and fill it up for only $5. All proceeds support the mentoring programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff.
On-the-Bike Skills 201 Training – Flagstaff: Marshall multi-purpose field, 1824-1998 N. Thorpe Road. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets $30. On-the-Bike Skills 201.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St. (907) 957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors toward healthy ones.
Sunday, June 21
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: Make your game night legendary. Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh until it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
