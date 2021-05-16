Mixed Levels Gentle Iyengar Hatha Yoga: 5:15-6:30 p.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd, Flagstaff. Mixed Levels Gentle Iyengar Hatha Yoga is back! Welcome back and welcome newcomers! Fees are 4 sessions for $42 or 8 sessions for $72. Masks required with social distancing practices. Melinda deboer-ayrey, melinda@deboeraayrey.com, 9286990558.

Custody and Visitation for Non Parents and Grandparents (Legal Decision-Making and Parenting Time): 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Donna Hougen of Hougen Family Law about non-parent custody, visitation and step-parent adoption online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.

Chair Yoga is back!: 10:45-11:45 a.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd, Flagstaff. Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga is returning! Chair yoga is great for people with any disability, recent injury, surgery and for those with mobility issues. Most position are sitting, some standing positions, but all can be modified by your Certified instructors. Gentle stretching and laughter too! No experience necessary. Masks are required and social distancing will be adhered to as well as sanitizing equipment. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cash only. melinda@deboeraayrey.com $5.