Sunday, May 16
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; Outdoor Farmers Market in the heart of Downtown Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/782526-0.
Pole Showcase: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Studio A, Suite 170, Flagstaff; $12; Join us for the Pole Showcase, featuring dances from the pole program’s Spring semester 2021; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pole-showcase-tickets-153885643101.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, May 17
Building Towards The Future: Sharon Manor Fundraising Tours: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Sharon Manor, Will Provide Location After Registration, Flagstaff; Free; Take a tour of Sharon Manor!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/building-towards-the-future-sharon-manor-fundraising-tours-tickets-149361858339.
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-143234150199.
Tuesday, May 18
Adventures in Mental Health Summer Camp: June 21st-25th- 7:30 am -5 pm.; Accepting application. Camp starts at the Balance Mental Health and Wellness downtown office; 405 N. Beaver St. Suite 9, Flagstaff; Cost: $550 with a $50 discount for the first 10 participants. Contact: kmeyerlcsw@protonmail.com or 928-286-7229. Licensed mental health providers from Balance Mental Health and Wellness are completing an outdoor program for adolescents ages 13-17. This program will focus on mood and body regulation through use of relaxation and mindfulness skills while experiencing the wonders and benefits of nature and the great outdoors!
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Mixed Levels Gentle Iyengar Hatha Yoga: 5:15-6:30 p.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd, Flagstaff. Mixed Levels Gentle Iyengar Hatha Yoga is back! Welcome back and welcome newcomers! Fees are 4 sessions for $42 or 8 sessions for $72. Masks required with social distancing practices. Melinda deboer-ayrey, melinda@deboeraayrey.com, 9286990558.
Custody and Visitation for Non Parents and Grandparents (Legal Decision-Making and Parenting Time): 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Donna Hougen of Hougen Family Law about non-parent custody, visitation and step-parent adoption online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Chair Yoga is back!: 10:45-11:45 a.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd, Flagstaff. Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga is returning! Chair yoga is great for people with any disability, recent injury, surgery and for those with mobility issues. Most position are sitting, some standing positions, but all can be modified by your Certified instructors. Gentle stretching and laughter too! No experience necessary. Masks are required and social distancing will be adhered to as well as sanitizing equipment. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cash only. melinda@deboeraayrey.com $5.
'Sunflowers' Exhibition on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with "Sunflowers". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, May 18 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$15 general admission; $12.50 for Film Sedona members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
