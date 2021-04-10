Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, April 10
Free Tax Prep: appointment only - drop off and pick up; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - drop off and pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728965-0.
Stalking the Wild Foods Experts of Tucson: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928 774 6272; Free; Food fads come and go, but wild foods are forever. Join us to learn about the Placekeepers and Tastemakers who are experts of Sonoran Desert wild foods; https://go.evvnt.com/759958-0.
"The King and I" The Musical: 1-3:40 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud present the encore return of "The King and I" from the London Palladium Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Winner of four Tony Awards, the multi-award winning and critically acclaimed Lincoln Center Theater's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The King And I" comes to cinemas in this unmissable event recorded live from London's iconic Palladium. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 928-282-1177.$15 general admission; $12.50 for Film Sedona members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, April 11
Goal Hiking with Rebekah Kaufman: 12-2 p.m.; Fatman's Loop Trail, 5098 U.S. 89, Flagstaff; $12 to $45; Second Edition of Goal Hiking is here!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/goal-hiking-with-rebekah-kaufman-tickets-148462211471.
Grand Finale of the Coconino Democrats Donation Drive: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Watch live as we celebrate the conclusion of our 21st Annual Roosevelt-Kennedy Fundraising Event. Tonight's entertainment is a funny and thought-provoking skit presented by the talented John Propster of Theatrikos fame. We'll also have a live auction and a store full of donated items for you to purchase to support the Coconino County Democratic Party. It's going to be a busy hour! Admission is free, but we hope you'll donate what you can. Any donation made (up to $1000 total) will be matched this evening by Doug and Louisa Ballard. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85943754534Meeting ID: 859 4375 4534One tap mobile+12532158782,,85943754534# Aubrey Sonderegger, aubrey.sonderegger@gmail.com, 9286993665. http://www.CoconinoDemocrats.org.
"The Man Who Sold His Skin" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the Academy Award-nominated "The Man Who Sold His Skin" showing April 11-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "The Man Who Sold His Skin" is nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at this year's Oscars. Sam Ali, a young sensitive and impulsive Syrian, left his country for Lebanon to escape the war. To be able to travel to Europe and live with the love of his life, he accepts to have his back tattooed by one of the World's most sulfurous contemporary artist. Turning his own body into a prestigious piece of art, Sam will however come to realize that his decision might actually mean anything but freedom. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
