Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, June 1
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Streaming | Interactive Stargazing: 9:30-10:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/mFu3OmrLOrM, Flagstaff. Interactive Stargazing. Join Lowell Observatory educators at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo), at 9:30 p.m. for a guided, interactive observing session. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14″ PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined. Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/mFu3OmrLOrM.
'The Greatest' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "The Greatest" on Tuesday, June 1 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."The Greatest" features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Susan Sarandon, Carey Mulligan and Pierce Brosnan, as well as Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Johnny Simmons. Love makes us human.The acclaimed drama, "The Greatest", is centered around a troubled teenage girl, and a family that is trying to get over the loss of their son. Written and directed by Shana Feste, in her feature directorial debut, "The Greatest" tells the story of Allen and Grace Brewer (Pierce Brosnan and Susan Sarandon), a grief-stricken couple whose family has been pushed to the breaking point by the death of their older son, Bennett, in a car crash. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, June 2
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, June 2nd; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-156546134703.
