'The Greatest' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "The Greatest" on Tuesday, June 1 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."The Greatest" features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Susan Sarandon, Carey Mulligan and Pierce Brosnan, as well as Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Johnny Simmons. Love makes us human.The acclaimed drama, "The Greatest", is centered around a troubled teenage girl, and a family that is trying to get over the loss of their son. Written and directed by Shana Feste, in her feature directorial debut, "The Greatest" tells the story of Allen and Grace Brewer (Pierce Brosnan and Susan Sarandon), a grief-stricken couple whose family has been pushed to the breaking point by the death of their older son, Bennett, in a car crash. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.