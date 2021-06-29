'When Did You Last See Your Father?' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "When Did You Last See Your Father?" on Tuesday, June 29 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "When Did You Last See Your Father?" stars Colin Firth, Jim Broadbent, Juliet Stevenson and Gina McKee. "When Did You Last See Your Father?" is Blake Morrison's moving and candid memoir of his father in the weeks leading up to his death. When Arthur Morrison was diagnosed with terminal cancer he had only a few weeks left to live. Morrison traveled to Yorkshire to stay with his mother in the village where he grew up. As Blake (Colin Firth) visits his dying father (Jim Broadbent), he remembers the feeling of being overshadowed by his gregarious dad. Blake's conflicted memories roam back and forth through the 1950s, the '60s and then the late '80s, the last in which Blake is a married man with a career of his own. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.