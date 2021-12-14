Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Listening Through the Fear: Understanding Extremism in America with Rory Gilbert: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Flagstaff Public Library. What is a FRANK Talk? A community conversation where you can discuss issues with your neighbors, weigh facts, and consider different points of view. http://tiny.cc/FlagLibListen

Certified Apartment Maintenance Technician (CAMT) Course & Info Sessions at CCC: Is someone you know interested in becoming a Certified Apartment Maintenance Technician (CAMT)? If so, please invite them to attend one of the FREE info sessions below. 12 - 1 p.m. or 6 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 14 Online Via Zoom. CAMT course content includes maintenance instruction for apartments, houseboats, hotels, motels and other commercial industries. Certificate training is offered by Coconino Community College in partnership with Coconino County Health & Human Services and ARIZONA@WORK. For Zoom Info Session links, to RSVP for in-person seating or for more details, please email CCC Construction Technology Management Instructor Kenneth.Myers@coconino.edu or call (928) 526-7696; email Coconino County Career Center Program Manager George Ovalle govalle@coconino.az.gov or call (928) 679-7400; or email CCC Workforce Training Coordinator Alexis.Knapp@coconino.edu or call (928) 226-4279. To register for the CAMT Course, please call 1-800-350-7122 or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Wednesday Bingo: 6 p.m. Come and play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available. American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. FlagstaffAL3@gmail.com, 928-773-0084.

Gopher Hole Service Industry Night & Karaoke: Sing Karaoke with Ricky Bill and Brad in the Gopher Hole starting at 9:30 p.m., with Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close ($5 drafts, wells, & wines by the glass; $3 Smirnoff flavors, PBR tall-boys, & rot-gut whisky)

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0