Friday, April 2

Visiting the Anxious Ladies with Dana Kamberg: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. Visiting the Anxious Ladies with Dana KambergAn exhibition featuring the healing of one in a time of healing for many. April 2 - May 29thVirtual Opening | Friday, April 2nd, 5:30pm PST, Facebook Live Opening Reception | Friday, April 2nd, 6:00-8:00pm. The Anxious Ladies depict a variety of distorted self-portraits that feature representations of myself as a sorrowful woman in a red bathing cap. These images are tender and raw; based on a series of photographs I took of myself through the duration of my trauma therapy. Derived from my frustration in the healing process of my anxiety disorder and depression, these photographs ultimately became the references for the Anxious Ladies series. Through this series, I found that not only was my work useful as a coping mechanism for my own healing, but it connected with others experiencing mental illnesses as well. The use of these stylized portraits offers a chance for the audience to place themselves as the main subject. Jill Sans, theheartboxart@gmail.com, 928-600-6290. https://www.theheartbox.space/aprilmay-2021.