Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, April 2
Fish Fry: 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Friday Fish Fry; https://go.evvnt.com/759225-0.
Family Friday: Picturing ideas: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; This Friday we explore the use of symbolism in art and poetry and then create and illustrate a poem or draw a journey story using symbols that have a personal meaning; https://go.evvnt.com/735164-0.
Bridge Church Good Friday Service: 6-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Friday, April 2nd; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-good-friday-service-tickets-144517079475.
Visiting the Anxious Ladies with Dana Kamberg: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. Visiting the Anxious Ladies with Dana KambergAn exhibition featuring the healing of one in a time of healing for many. April 2 - May 29thVirtual Opening | Friday, April 2nd, 5:30pm PST, Facebook Live Opening Reception | Friday, April 2nd, 6:00-8:00pm. The Anxious Ladies depict a variety of distorted self-portraits that feature representations of myself as a sorrowful woman in a red bathing cap. These images are tender and raw; based on a series of photographs I took of myself through the duration of my trauma therapy. Derived from my frustration in the healing process of my anxiety disorder and depression, these photographs ultimately became the references for the Anxious Ladies series. Through this series, I found that not only was my work useful as a coping mechanism for my own healing, but it connected with others experiencing mental illnesses as well. The use of these stylized portraits offers a chance for the audience to place themselves as the main subject. Jill Sans, theheartboxart@gmail.com, 928-600-6290. https://www.theheartbox.space/aprilmay-2021.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action and Animation: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premieres of the 2021 Oscar Nominated Shorts Programs April 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Now an annual film festival tradition, Sedona audiences will be able to see all of the short films nominated for Academy Awards before the Oscar telecast on April 25. A perennial hit with audiences around the country (and now the world), don't miss this year's selection of shorts. All of the Live Action Short Film nominees and Animated Short Film nominees will be featured. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Saturday, April 3
Science Saturday: Sustainability: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Virtual . We are excited to continue our Science Saturday events virtually (until in person programs can resume). Join us on Saturday, April 3rd at 10:30AM on our Facebook page for a LIVE interactive program.Join Willow Bend Environmental Education Center to learn about and participate in hands-on activities focusing on waste and renewable energy. Special guests include the NAU Collegiate Wind Competition Team members, and Darren Bingham from the Azulita Project. Activities will include a mini- wind turbine demo, learning what can and cannot be recycled, a waste audit, a sail car race, and more! The event is open and appropriate for all ages (not just children). We hope you can join us!Thanks to the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Program, the KidWind Project, Repowering Schools, Azulita Project, and the AZ Community Foundation of Flagstaff for making this virtual event possible. Willow Bend, melissa@willowbendcenter.org. https://www.facebook.com/WillowBendCenter.
Free Tax Prep: appointment only - drop off and pick up; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; April 3, E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - drop off and pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728964-0.
Saturday Bingo: 12-3 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Saturday Afternoon Bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/759250-0.
