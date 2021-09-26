'Paul Newman, Behind Blue Eyes' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present "Paul Newman, Behind Blue Eyes" on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Paul Newman, Behind Blue Eyes" is the first film in an eight-week tribute to "Men in Hollywood" series featuring a different male celebrity each week. Paul Newman's name is immediately associated with eyes, luminous azure blue eyes, a penetrating, sharp, slightly oblique gaze that gave him a singular magnetism and charm. In these eyes, we see 50 years of cinema, together with the struggles of a committed citizen, and the modesty of a man concerned with protecting his private life. Consistently challenging both the stereotypes and the celebrations of Hollywood, Paul Newman preferred to exercise his freedom of thought. After enrolling in the Actors Studio in the early 1950's, Newman had played in over 60 films, working with some of the most iconic directors in film history. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.