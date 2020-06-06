Saturday, Jun 6
Live Stream: Making Every Moment Count: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center. There is nothing more precious then our human life. With this human life, each day, each hour, each minute can be completely worthwhile. Through appreciating the great value of our human life, while at the same time recognizing its impermanence, we will be motivated to use it in the most meaningful way. Teacher Gen-la Jampa is an internationally renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition -- International Kadampa Buddhist Union (NKT-IKBU) and the Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/makingeverymomentcount.
At Home with The Orpheum Theater: An F-Town Sound Live Stream: 7 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave. At Home with The Orpheum Theater presents: F-Town Sound, Mobile Funk Rescue Unit. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater is made possible by Lowell Observatory, and also very generous contributions. Western Funk meets Latin Groove. Wanna dance with a freight train? F-Town Sound got you! Drawing from influences of Calexico, Jenny and the Mexicats, Tower of Power, Paul Simon, The Cat Empire, and more. Featuring Flagstaff's very own @golightly_music and Dina of Rock Nine on vocals coupled with the deepest rhythm section this side of Sunnyside, and Flagstaff's loudest horn section. The show will be broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live through The Orpheum's page. At Home with The Orpheum Theater is produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona as a fundraiser to keep you local, independent venue alive. You can donate to #SaveOurStages here: GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff. PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater-f-town-sound-105185312100/.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Phone conference. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors toward healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. Phone number (425) 436-6355. Access Code 703117#
Sunday, June 7
There are no submitted events for this date. All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
