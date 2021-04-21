Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, April 21
Streaming | Lyrids Meteor Shower 2021: 9-10 p.m. Virtual, N/A, Flagstaff. Lyrids Meteor Shower 2021Every year in late April, the Earth passes through the debris left by Comet Thatcher, and this creates the Lyrid meteor shower. Join Lowell Observatory at 9 pm AZ/PT on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, for a live stream of the Lyrids, hosted by Research Assistant Megan Gialluca. We'll use the All-Sky Camera at the Lowell Discovery Telescope to hunt for meteors together. After that, you'll be ready to find more on your own, when the Lyrid meteor shower peaks in the hours before dawn. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel!Subscribe Today Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/voBBXyv6x9o.
Sharon Manor Transitional Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence (in Coconino County): 11-11:30 a.m. Online. Join us for this free online Legal Talk to learn about the services provided by Sharon Manor Transitional Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence within Coconino County at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Elk Ladies Steak Fry: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.; April 21, Elks Lodge, 2101 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; The Elk Ladies Steak Fry is held the third Wednesday of the month from April until September. It goes from 6 pm until 8 pm. The Elk Ladies adopt a needy family or families for Christmas.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, April 21st; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-150590449087.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, April 22
4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat: 5 p.m.- 10 a.m.; Pachamama Sacred Medicines, Main, Flagstaff; Free; 4 Day Sacred Medicines Retreat (Sacred Mother and Father Medicine Circles); https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4-day-sacred-medicines-celebration-retreat-tickets-148725388641.
COVID VACCINES Tues/Thurs Afternoon: 12-4 p.m.; Vera Whole Health - Flagstaff, 1500 E. Cedar Ave., #80, Flagstaff; Free; COVID VACCINES TUES - THURS AFTERNOONS; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-vaccines-tuesthurs-afternoon-tickets-150267461021.
"Seeding Change" Earth Day Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a special Earth Day premiere of the inspiring new film "Seeding Change" on Thursday, April 22 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. There will be a bonus recorded on-screen conversation following both screenings featuring the filmmakers and special guests. Over the past two decades, a new breed of mission-driven business has risen, led by the next generation of social entrepreneurs. Their diverse companies follow a philosophy known as the Triple Bottom Line, one that measures success socially, environmentally, and economically. At the core of these enterprises, a new vision exists to create solutions through their supply chains, branding, and products. Whether they are fighting poverty through Fair Trade job creation, protecting biodiversity and rainforests, or regenerating topsoil through organic and sustainable agriculture, these businesses offer an opportunity for viewers to cast a vote through their purchase decisions for the type of future they support. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.