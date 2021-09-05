Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, Sept. 6
Rosh Hashanah at Congregation Lev Shalom: 7 p.m. Congregation Lev Shalom, 2609 N. Patterson Blvd, Flagstaff. Erev Rosh Hashanah Service Thea Karlin, info@levshalomaz.org, 928-600-9222. http://levshalomaz.org.
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-153733124915.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
CAL/SBS Film Series: Harold & Maude; 7-9:30 p.m.; Cline Library, 1001 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The College of Arts & Letters/College of Social & Behavioral Sciences Film Series returns with a retrospective of 1971, starting with the coming-of-age dark comedy/dark comedy Harold & Maude; https://go.evvnt.com/869548-0.
Interactive Stargazing | September 7, 2021: 8:30-9:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-3358; Join Lowell Observatory educators at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) at 8:30 PM PDT for a guided, interactive observing session; https://go.evvnt.com/865066-0.
Rosh Hashanah at Congregation Lev Shalom: 10 a.m. Congregation Lev Shalom, 2609 N. Patterson Blvd, Flagstaff. Rosh Hashanah Morning Service Congregation Lev Shalom, info@levshalomaz.org, 928-600-9222. http://levshalomaz.org.
'Boundaries' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Boundaries" on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Boundaries" features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Christopher Plummer, Vera Farmiga, Christopher Lloyd, Kristen Schaal and Bobby Cannavale. Laura (Oscar-nominee Vera Farmiga) is a single mother living in Seattle, who has a constant need to put others and animals before her. When her estranged, criminally-minded father Jack (Academy Award-winner Christopher Plummer) is kicked out of his retirement home, Laura agrees to drive him down the coast to live with her sister JoJo (Kristen Schaal) in LA. Along for the ride is her bright but troubled son Henry, and an assortment of animal charity cases. Without telling Laura, Jack convinces Henry to help him sell off his copious supply of marijuana at every stop of their journey, resulting in unexpected reunions with old friends and family. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.