'Boundaries' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Boundaries" on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Boundaries" features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Christopher Plummer, Vera Farmiga, Christopher Lloyd, Kristen Schaal and Bobby Cannavale. Laura (Oscar-nominee Vera Farmiga) is a single mother living in Seattle, who has a constant need to put others and animals before her. When her estranged, criminally-minded father Jack (Academy Award-winner Christopher Plummer) is kicked out of his retirement home, Laura agrees to drive him down the coast to live with her sister JoJo (Kristen Schaal) in LA. Along for the ride is her bright but troubled son Henry, and an assortment of animal charity cases. Without telling Laura, Jack convinces Henry to help him sell off his copious supply of marijuana at every stop of their journey, resulting in unexpected reunions with old friends and family. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.