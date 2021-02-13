Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Dawn | A Reflective Exhibition: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. Dawn is a reflective exhibition made up of five Flagstaff painters; Shonto Begay, Jill Sans, Jacques Cazaubon Seronde, Jihan Gearon and Jerrel Singer. Each artist creating their own interpretation, poetic visions portrayed on canvas.This reflective exhibition focuses on the rawness of creation, the birth that makes movement forward out of the darkness into the light, from winter into the early blooming of spring. When we have been stripped down, standing bare, after the loss; where do you go from there? The ignition of the fire within, from deep within our bellies. The hope in our hearts to dream again. After the fog has cleared, the sharp clarity of a sunny day. What will you birth when asked to create? What is the story your hands will tell?Dawn will be on display at The HeArt Box from Feb. 12 - March 27. Gallery hours are Wednesday - Saturday 11-6pm. Private viewing appointments available as well as online viewing and purchasing at www.theheartbox.space. Jill Sans, theheartboxart@gmail.com, 928-600-6290. https://www.theheartbox.space/februarymarch-2021.
Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona monthly guild meeting: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Flagstaff. Our guild of weavers, spinners, felters, crocheters, knitters, and fiber arts fans meets on the second Saturday of every month to learn together and share our love of the fiber arts. In February our guest speaker will be Linda Dong of Lacey Ladies to speak to us about lace-making. Our meetings are virtual due to the public health emergency. Contact pres.fana@gmail.com for the link to join our meeting. Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona, pres.fana@gmail.com. https://www.FiberArtistsNAZ.org.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638673-0.
Epiphany's: RESILIENT MATRIARCHY: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Epiphany's: RESILIENT MATRIARCHY - Indigenous Women’s Art; https://go.evvnt.com/738115-0.
Free Tax Prep: appointment only; drop off and pick up;10 a. m.-3 p.m.; E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - Drop off and Pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728938-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, Feb. 14
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.