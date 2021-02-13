Saturday, Feb. 13

Dawn | A Reflective Exhibition: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. Dawn is a reflective exhibition made up of five Flagstaff painters; Shonto Begay, Jill Sans, Jacques Cazaubon Seronde, Jihan Gearon and Jerrel Singer. Each artist creating their own interpretation, poetic visions portrayed on canvas.This reflective exhibition focuses on the rawness of creation, the birth that makes movement forward out of the darkness into the light, from winter into the early blooming of spring. When we have been stripped down, standing bare, after the loss; where do you go from there? The ignition of the fire within, from deep within our bellies. The hope in our hearts to dream again. After the fog has cleared, the sharp clarity of a sunny day. What will you birth when asked to create? What is the story your hands will tell?Dawn will be on display at The HeArt Box from Feb. 12 - March 27. Gallery hours are Wednesday - Saturday 11-6pm. Private viewing appointments available as well as online viewing and purchasing at www.theheartbox.space. Jill Sans, theheartboxart@gmail.com, 928-600-6290. https://www.theheartbox.space/februarymarch-2021.