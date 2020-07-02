Odd Flower with Katie Vernon: 1-5 p.m. The Heart Box, 17 N. San Francisco St. Suite 1B, Flagstaff. Odd Flower is a collection of paintings by artist and illustrator Katie Vernon of Flagstaff. Her art is heavily influenced by her previous careers as a florist and landscaper. She uses flowers and natural forms as an entry point to work through larger ideas. Online Viewing opens July 2 at 3 p.m. Jill Sans, theheartboxart@gmail.com , 928-600-6290. https://www.theheartbox.space/july-2020 .

All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.