"Raphael Revealed" Exhibition on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with "Raphael Revealed." The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Marking the 500th anniversary of Raphael's death, the greatest exhibition ever held of his works took place in Rome. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org . Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com , 9282821177.$15 general admission; $12.50 for Film Sedona members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.