Friday, May 8

MNA Family Friday: All About Reptiles: 2:30 p.m. VIRTUAL. Especially for families staying home with young kids, the Museum of Northern Arizona will stream an educational program live each Friday. This Friday learn about reptiles with Mari Soliday and her pet corn snake. Then learn to make a paper snake using materials you may have around your house. The materials list is posted in advance on musnaz.org. If you miss the livestream, the videos remain on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/events/1113160385718538/.

Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. We will be meeting vrtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave! https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.

Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

Saturday, May 9