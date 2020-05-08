Friday, May 8
MNA Family Friday: All About Reptiles: 2:30 p.m. VIRTUAL. Especially for families staying home with young kids, the Museum of Northern Arizona will stream an educational program live each Friday. This Friday learn about reptiles with Mari Soliday and her pet corn snake. Then learn to make a paper snake using materials you may have around your house. The materials list is posted in advance on musnaz.org. If you miss the livestream, the videos remain on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/events/1113160385718538/.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. We will be meeting vrtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave! https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Saturday, May 9
At Home with The Orpheum Theater: A Sci-Fi Country Live Stream: 8 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. The second in a series of live streaming concerts, produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona features Sci-Fi Country. The live stream will be broadcast on Facebook through The Orpheum's page https://www.facebook.com/OrpheumFlag) beginning at 8 p.m. This live stream is sponsored by Flagstaff Pride as a fundraiser to keep The Orpheum Theater alive through this hard time and ready to reopen to the public as soon as possible. You can donate to keep the music alive now: GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff. PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com
Virtual STEAM Second Saturday: Dragonflies and Damselflies: 2:30 p.m. VIRTUAL. Learn all about these beautiful insects from Museum of Northern Arizona Ecologist and Curator of Biology, Dr. Larry Stevens, who will be livestreaming from his laboratory on Facebook. Participants will be able to submit questions. A hands-on activity will be provided for kids to try at home afterward. If you miss watching live, the video will remain available on Facebook. Kids will be able to ask questions online and download an activity to do at home. info@musnaz.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/515036812700861/.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Phone Conference. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. Phone number (425) 436-6355. Access Code 703117#
