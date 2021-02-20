Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Mindful Improv: Beginner's Mind: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Online with Zoom. Acceptance, release, concentration, spontaneity. Mindfulness and Improv are rooted in the same ground, and flourish in the same groundlessness.This two-hour workshop begins with basic mindfulness exercises which lead into meditative and playful Improv games and scenes. Whether you are a meditator, an improviser, neither, or a little of both, you are sure to leave this workshop with a satisfied soul and a smiling face.Mindfulness teacher Pez Owen and improv coach Taj Baker will teach. This workshop is offered on a sliding scale of $10 - $20.Please register here:https://stillpointmeditation.weebly.com/mindful-improv-workshops.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638674-0.
Free Tax Prep: appointment only - drop off and pick up; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Feb. 20, E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation. Drop off and Pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728939-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, Feb. 21
