Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, July 11
Hot Yoga Summer - A Pop Up Fitness Event: 2-3 p.m.; The Foundry Flagstaff, 119 W. Phoenix Ave., #3, Flagstaff; $15; Grab your yoga mat and meet us at The Foundry!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hot-yoga-summer-a-pop-up-fitness-event-tickets-159362614871.
Phenomenology of Film: 1-2:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Sedona Philosophy to present "Phenomenology of Film" discussion on Sunday, July 11 at 1 p.m. Join us for the first of a two-part lecture series that will use film techniques to introduce key concepts from phenomenology, the study of human experience. Participants will: Discover how film can be a powerful medium for presenting philosophical ideas; Slow down and study the cinematic experience more carefully with opportunities to discuss and respond to ideas presented on screen; Discuss key concepts of phenomenology that Maurice Merleau-Ponty presented to a film school in 1945; View examples of cinematic techniques filmmakers use to exploit features of human psychology, such as cognitive bias; Explore the implications of how film and other technologies have changed the way that we see. The lecture and discussion will be led by Dr. Matthew Goodwin, co-founder of Sedona Philosophy, which offers guided hikes and retreats in Sedona and northern Arizona. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy 89A in West Sedona. For more information, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum located at the Fort Tuthill County Park is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, July 12
Outdoor Adventure Summer Camp - Week 5: Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Fort Tuthill County Park. Ages 8-13. Theme week: County Fair Fun Examples of Activities: Archery, blacksmithing, cooking, arts & crafts, and more! Coconino County Parks and Recreation is excited to accept registrations for the Outdoor Adventure Summer Day Camp! Due to COVID-19, there are some changes to camp this year: Most activities will occur outdoors at Fort Tuthill County Park. There will be fewer field trips this year. Campers must bring their own lunch and snacks to camp. An outdoor folding chair will be provided to each camper to promote physical distancing during lunch and snack times. Coconino County Parks & Recreation does not offer refunds due to illness, including a COVID-19 outbreak. Campers must have: a mask; personal hand sanitizer; lunch snacks; water bottle; closed toe shoes; sunscreen. Make sure items are stored in a back pack with camper's name on it. There is a non-refundable credit card processing fee applied at check-out. Skip the processing fee by registering and paying with cash or a check at the Parks & Recreation Office (https://coconino.az.gov/274/Parks-Recreation) , located at Fort Tuthill County Park (https://coconino.az.gov/279/Fort-Tuthill-County-Park).
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-153733108867.
Tuesday, July 13
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; IN-PERSON CLASS -- Develop stability, clarity, and resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Mask required. Please call or come by any time and join us; https://go.evvnt.com/795152-0.
Setting Aside a Criminal Judgment: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Ryan Stevens of Griffen & Stevens Law Firm, PLLC on how to set aside a felony or misdemeanor online at https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Interactive Stargazing: 9:30-10:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/VVTNfEJPLVA, Flagstaff. Interactive Stargazing | July 13, 2021Join Lowell Observatory educators at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) at 9:30 PM PDT for a guided, interactive observing session. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14″ PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via the YouTube and Facebook chat functions. It's stargazing, reimagined. Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather.
Student Loan Debt Options: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Online. Join us for this free AZCourtHelp Legal Talk on Student Loan debt by Lisa Thompson and Kathy Johnson Finn of Student Loan Resolution Services, PLLC on Tuesday, July 13th at 11 a.m. online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://www.azcourthelp.org/public-events.
'A Crime on the Bayou' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "A Crime on the Bayou" on Tuesday, July 13 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "A Crime on the Bayou" is a poignant yet inspiring true story about allyship, justice and how groups of activists from disparate backgrounds have worked together in the quest to dismantle institutional racism.Written and directed by Nancy Buirski, this eye-opening documentary had its world premiere at the 2020 DOC NYC Film Festival and is the third film in director's trilogy profiling brave individuals who fought for justice in and around the Civil Rights era. "A Crime on the Bayou" is the story of Gary Duncan, a Black teenager from Plaquemines Parish, a swampy strip of land south of New Orleans. In 1966, Duncan tries to break up an argument between white and Black teenagers outside a newly integrated school. He gently lays his hand on a white boy's arm. The boy recoils like a snake. That night, police burst into Duncan's trailer and arrest him for assault on a minor. A young Jewish attorney, Richard Sobol, leaves his prestigious D.C. firm to volunteer in New Orleans. With his help, Duncan bravely stands up to a racist legal system powered by a white supremacist boss to challenge his unfair arrest. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.