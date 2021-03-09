Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, March 9
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Changing Parenting Time: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Questions about parenting time and legal decision-making? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Family Law attorney, Andrew Meshel of RPM Law at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Painting Demonstration by Randall Wilson: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5213; This live-stream event will showcase Diné artist Randall Wilson as he demonstrates his work and discusses the cultural connection to his pieces; https://go.evvnt.com/744926-0.
Class: Learn to Weld 101: 6-8 p.m.; Coco-op, 1155 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff; $50; new offering of Coco-op's Welding 101 Class; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/class-learn-to-weld-101-tickets-142630466565.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, March 10
How to Apply for a Protective Order During COVID-19: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on obtaining a protective order during COVID-19 by Victim Witness Services online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
BBBSF Virtual Volunteer Info Sessions: 12-12:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-0649; Join BBBSF Staff via Zoom to learn more about what it means to be a mentor!; https://go.evvnt.com/747822-1.
Stop the Bleed: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; Free; Learn how to save a life when time is essential with this great class!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-10th-stop-the-bleed-tickets-143853691263.
From Sanatoriums to Sun City: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-6272; Free; The founding of Sun City, Arizona in 1960 created the ideal of “active retirement living”. Join us for a presentation and Q&A about the underlying forces and events that made Sun City possible; https://go.evvnt.com/743143-0.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, March 10th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-143794359801.
"My Salinger Year": 7-9 p.m. Harkins Cinemas Llc, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama "My Salinger Year" on Wednesday, March 10 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. A wide-eyed aspiring writer (Margaret Qualley) lands a dream job as assistant to the iconic old-world literary agent (Sigourney Weaver) representing J.D. Salinger in "My Salinger Year", directed by Philippe Falardeau. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
