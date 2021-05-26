'Albert Nobbs' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Albert Nobbs" on Thursday, May 27 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre." Albert Nobbs" received three Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress for Glenn Close, Best Supporting Actress for Janet McTeer and Best Achievement in Makeup. The actresses also received Golden Globe nominations in the same categories, and the film garnered a third Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song. Multiple Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated actress Glenn Close stars in this emotional and thought-provoking tale. "Albert Nobbs" boasts an all-star ensemble supporting cast, including Mia Wasikowska, Janet McTeer, Aaron Johnson, Brendan Gleeson and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. In 19th-century Ireland, painfully shy butler Albert Nobbs (Glenn Close) hides an incredible secret: He is really a she. Terrified that someone will discover her identity, Albert keeps a very low profile, until the arrival of Hubert Page (Janet McTeer) registers a sea change in Albert's life. Hubert is also secretly a woman and has managed to find a partner who helps her maintain her masquerade. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.