Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, July 21
Sci Fi Nerd Club: 7-8 p.m. Flagstaff Public Library Zoom. We will be discussing all things Crichton. Find his books on Libby and as a physical book through curbside holds, or on Hoopla. Need help picking out a book? Check out these reviews and articles to get a handle on the massive Crichton situation: Official Michale Crichton SiteMichael Crichton Lives On: Current Projects Books by Crichton and Reviews for Each. flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com. https://sites.google.com/view/flaglib-summer-reading-2020/home/events/book-clubs-stories-performances/sci-fi-nerd-club?authuser=0.
Tuesday Plant Talk Uses for Wild Bergamont: Noon. Museum of Northern Arizona Facebook page. Enjoy a virtual tour of the blooming plants in the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Garden and learn the many uses for wild bergamont, (Monarda menthaefolia). Also commonly known as beebalm, this plant attracts pollinators including bees and hawkmoths. Ethnobotanist Phyllis Hogan is the guide. She has more than 40 years of experience practicing and teaching in the Southwest. She and Moore co-founded the Arizona Ethnobotanical Research Association, a nonprofit foundation committed to the investigation, documentation and preservation of traditional plant uses in Arizona and the greater Southwest. She helped establish the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Gardenat MNA as a place to continue teaching about native medicinal plants. 774-5211. https://m.facebook.com/musnaz/.
Adoption: Overview of Arizona Adoption Laws: 10-11 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on Adoption: An Overview of Arizona Adoption Laws, Indian Child Welfare Act and Step-Parent Adoption by Jay McCarthy of McCarthyWeston, PLLC at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended parking to begin adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race and an informative self-guided tour.
Lunch with the Nerds Sci Fi Club: Wildflower Bread Company, 530 E. Piccadilly Drive. (928) 213-2375. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pick up a copy of our next science fiction book at the reference desk at the downtown library. Then join us for lunch at Wildflower Bread Company on the third Tuesday of each month at 11:30.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: (928) 213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m. Many authors have day jobs -- the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers. Join on the Flagstaff City- Coconino County Public Library Facebook page to sit at the virtual Writer's Table.
Prenatal Support Group: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St. 928) (607-3706. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others.
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: This meeting can be viewed online. Call (928) 679-7144 for more. Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive. (928) 525-6112. 6:30-8 p.m. Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary. Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh until it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12184582b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_video
Wednesday, July 22
Tuthill Pruebas COVID (Español): Fort Tuthill, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Cada semana, Lunes-Viernes 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Gratis. COVID–19 Pruebas.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga: Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 928-699-0558. 10:45 a.m.- July 23, 11:45 a.m., Tickets $4. Stretch and Laugh Chair Yoga is a gentle, safe way to stretch and breathe for those with mobility, injury, surgical issues.
Birth to Five: Ages and Stages- An Introduction: 1300 S. Yale St., 1300 S. Yale St., Flagstaff. 12-3 p.m., Free. This is for AHCCCS Providers working with our B-5 population. It's an introduction class for BHPP and BHT level staff.
Stand Tall -- Don't Fall: Flagstaff. 928-863-0595. 2-3 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing. Tickets $8. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class is unique so come check it out.
Grief Support Group: Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff. 928 556 1500. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Flagstaff Ukulele Jam: Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 6:30-8 p.m., Interested in the ukulele? Want to get together and jam? Flagstaff Ukulele Jam welcomes all levels and ages of ukulele players. Join us once a week to play with others in our community.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 1 E. Rte 66, 1 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12184582b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_video
