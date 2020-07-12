Pepsi presents: Kids Virtual Summer Camp: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Online Event. The Force is with Our People Virtual Tour with Museum of Northern Arizona. Get ready to tap into The Force on a tour of a gallery not so far away. Join exhibit curator Tony Thibodeau for a special tour of Museum of Northern Arizona's The Force is With Our People exhibition, featuring Star Wars inspired art by more than 20 Native artists. Learn about the similarities between the Star Wars saga and contemporary Indigenous culture and identity. Meet HOPI-R2, the world's only indigenous droid, and his maker, Duane Koyawena. Molly Baker, marketing.orpheum@gmail.com, 928-556-1580. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/pepsi-presents-kids-virtual-summer-camp-111675638842/.

The World of Olympians virtual youth camp: This virtual camp will introduce 4th-6th grade students to the field of classical studies through the lens of ancient Greek language, mythology, history, and art. Experience a taste of Greek life through the incredible stories and art of the age and the pivotal role they played in the lives of the ancient Greeks. This camp will blend live instruction and independent learning materials for the duration of a week. For more information and to register your student, please visit: https://nau.edu/summer/summer-youth-camps/the-world-of-olympians/. 928-523-5490.

Tuesday, July 14