Sunday, July 12
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m. Free. Make your game night legendary. Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh until it hurts and connect with friends near and far. www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game.
Live Stream: The Healing Power of Meditation: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. Public Talk with Gen-la Jampa. Meditation is a method to become familiar with virtues such as patience, love, and compassion. These minds are real medicine that cure our inner diseases of anger, hatred, and selfishness. In this way we can heal our relationships with others, and create harmony in our society. Michelle Gauthier, 602-628-6911. $5. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/thehealingpowerofmeditation.
Monday, July 13
Streaming | Jupiter at its Biggest and Brightest | Interactive Stargazing: 9-10 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/vHe7d_DyZug, Flagstaff. See Jupiter at opposition, when it is at its biggest and brightest of the year. Join Lowell Observatory educators at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory for a live stream of Jupiter at its biggest and brightest. We'll also show views of much fainter Pluto. Between views of Jupiter and Pluto, we'll conduct an Interactive Stargazing session, showcasing some celestial objects and then letting viewers choose which objects to see via YouTube's chat function. info@lowll.edu, 928-774-3358.
Pepsi presents: Kids Virtual Summer Camp: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Online Event. The Force is with Our People Virtual Tour with Museum of Northern Arizona. Get ready to tap into The Force on a tour of a gallery not so far away. Join exhibit curator Tony Thibodeau for a special tour of Museum of Northern Arizona's The Force is With Our People exhibition, featuring Star Wars inspired art by more than 20 Native artists. Learn about the similarities between the Star Wars saga and contemporary Indigenous culture and identity. Meet HOPI-R2, the world's only indigenous droid, and his maker, Duane Koyawena. Molly Baker, marketing.orpheum@gmail.com, 928-556-1580. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/pepsi-presents-kids-virtual-summer-camp-111675638842/.
The World of Olympians virtual youth camp: This virtual camp will introduce 4th-6th grade students to the field of classical studies through the lens of ancient Greek language, mythology, history, and art. Experience a taste of Greek life through the incredible stories and art of the age and the pivotal role they played in the lives of the ancient Greeks. This camp will blend live instruction and independent learning materials for the duration of a week. For more information and to register your student, please visit: https://nau.edu/summer/summer-youth-camps/the-world-of-olympians/. 928-523-5490.
Tuesday, July 14
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | First Light for the QWSSI Instrument with Dr. Gerard van Belle: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/V712LoDV8wY, Flagstaff. Lowell Astronomer Dr. Gerard van Belle has developed a brand-new telescope instrument that uses state-of-the-art high-speed imagers to try to beat the blurring effects of the Earth's atmosphere. This instrument, QWSSI (pronounced "quizzy"), has just been mounted onto a telescope for the first time and achieved "first light," a special astronomical milestone for new instruments that indicates that the first starlight photons have been collected by its detectors. hcraig@lowell.edu, 928-774-3358. https://lowell.edu.
Setting Aside a Criminal Judgment: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Ryan Stevens of Griffen & Stevens Law Firm, PLLC on how to set aside a felony or misdemeanor at azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov.
