Recycled Art Exhibition: The Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff is proud to present the 19th Annual City of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition featuring art created with recycled materials. Local artists from all over Coconino County, Sedona, Yavapai County, and the Native American Reservations, along with students of all ages come together to promote recycling through this creative, fun, and inspiring exhibition. It's one of Flagstaff's favorite exhibitions each year! Come see all the art and the award winners on display in this free exhibition 7 days a week, through Oct. 17, at the Flagstaff Mall. Hours are Monday through Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit flagstaff-arts.org or call (928) 522-6969.