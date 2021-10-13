Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Online Resources for Caregivers: 1:30-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; Are you a caregiver of someone with Alzheimer's or another dementia? This workshop will help you navigate a multitude of online resources. FREE; https://go.evvnt.com/903315-0.
The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: Crouch Tiger, Hidden Dragon:
7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester will celebrate award-winning films from across the globe in nine different languages. Free and open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/892929-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday Bingo: 6-8 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available; https://go.evvnt.com/910048-0.
Recycled Art Exhibition: The Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff is proud to present the 19th Annual City of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition featuring art created with recycled materials. Local artists from all over Coconino County, Sedona, Yavapai County, and the Native American Reservations, along with students of all ages come together to promote recycling through this creative, fun, and inspiring exhibition. It's one of Flagstaff's favorite exhibitions each year! Come see all the art and the award winners on display in this free exhibition 7 days a week, through Oct. 17, at the Flagstaff Mall. Hours are Monday through Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit flagstaff-arts.org or call (928) 522-6969.
Thursday, Oct. 14
NAU Department of Theatre's production of The Tempest: 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.; Clifford White Theater, Knoles Drive Knoles Drive, Flagstaff; $17; Shakespeare's The Tempest -October 14-17 in the Clifford E White Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/895335-0.
