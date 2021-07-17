Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, July 17
Flagstaff Spinning Babies Workshop w/ Tammy: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; , Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St. D4, Flagstaff; $215; Spinning Babies Workshop Spinning Babies Workshop. This course introduces the Spinning Babies approach to pregnancy comfort, labor progress and easier birth. Participants learn fresh solutions for long and/or posterior labor, labor dystocia and labor pain. Who may attend? We welcome all professionals who serve people in their pregnancy and birth. Specialties may include: midwives, nurses, nurse practitioners, obstetricians, family medicine doctors, childbirth educators, doulas, prenatal yoga instructors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, massage therapists, myo-fascial release practitioners, perinatal case managers, and community health workers. It is recommended for people new to Spinning Babies, as well as those practiced in it for years. Hosted by: Donna Barisich, donnabarisich@gmail.com. Continuing Education: American College of Nurse Midwifery (ACNM) has awarded this course with 0.7 CEU credits. Doulas may use the document of attendance to obtain contact hours. Scholarships are available for qualifying birth workers from identified communities where birth disparities adversely affect mother and infant health outcomes. These are open to those that are actively attending births, and local to the community where the workshop is taking place. Please contact TammyRyan@SpinningBabies.com to inquire about scholarship opportunities. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-az-spinning-babies-workshop-w-tammy-july-17-2021-registration-137488388471.
Intro to Rugby Clinic: 9-11 a.m.; Peaks View County Park, 8805 Koch Field Road, Flagstaff; (928)699-0412; An introduction to the sport of rugby for anyone who is interested in playing, volunteering or just curious about rugby and our local rugby subculture; https://go.evvnt.com/825563-0.
July Goal Hike: 9-11 a.m.; Fatman's Loop Trail, 5098 U.S. 89, Flagstaff; $12; Grab your hiking boots and meet us at the trail head!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/july-goal-hike-tickets-159363224695.
McMillan Mesa Family Guided Hike:10-11:30 a.m.; Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; 928-213-2154; Free; Willow Bend, in partnership with City of Flagstaff’s Open Space Program, will lead a FREE guided family-focused tours of McMillan Mesa Natural Area!; https://go.evvnt.com/798950-0.
S.E.Willis at the Ski Lift Lodge: 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Arizona Snowbowl, 9300 N. Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff; 510-599-0857; S.E.Willis plays original and classic songs on piano, accordion and harmonica.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, July 18
GO AZ Motorcycles Side x Side Meet Up & Ride: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; GO AZ Motorcycles in Flagstaff, 1400 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; 480-398-2531; SXS Meet Up & Ride; https://go.evvnt.com/800193-0.
'Romeo and Juliet' from Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company: 3-5:35 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's modern and passionate staging of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, "Romeo and Juliet", returns to the big screen this summer. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the high-definition presentation on Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. A production with pulsating energy starring Richard Madden as Romeo and Lily James as Juliet, with Sir Derek Jacobi as Mercutio and Meera Syal as The Nurse, this is a heartbreaking tale of forbidden love where the longstanding feud between Verona's Montague and Capulet families brings about devastating consequences for two young lovers caught in the conflict. Directed with seriousness and opulence by Sir Kenneth Branagh and Rob Ashford, "Romeo and Juliet" was the fifth play in the inaugural Plays at the Garrick season and filmed for the big screen in black and white CinemaScope. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.