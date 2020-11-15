Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915285524.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555771288.
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-310-2333; Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic; https://go.evvnt.com/639403-0.
Monday, Nov. 16
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555777306.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6-7 p.m.; Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St; https://go.evvnt.com/642852-0.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music; https://go.evvnt.com/639573-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915291542.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636411-0.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Understanding Social Security Disability (SSI & SSDI): 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk where DNA-People's Legal Services will review the SSI/SSDI initial application process, reconsideration, and the hearing process online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-event. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-event.
'Maverick Modigliani' Great Art on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with "Maverick Modigliani". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre.Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time."Maverick Modigliani" is a cinematic portrayal beyond the legend.Marking the centenary of the death of Amedeo Modigliani (1884-1920), this documentary feature is the story of a remarkable talent that transcended stereotypes. From his origins in Livorno, Italy to the Paris of Picasso and Brancusi that became the center of modernity, to his love for his wife and frequent subject of his portraits Jeanne Hébuterne, the film depicts the life and work of an avant-garde artist who has become a contemporary classic. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
Lunch with the Nerds Sci Fi Club: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Wildflower Bread Company, 530 E. Piccadilly Drive, Flagstaff; 928-213-2375; Pick up a copy of our next Sci fi book at the reference desk at the Downtown Library. Then join us for lunch at Wildflower Bread Company on the third Tuesday of each month at 11:30; https://go.evvnt.com/632984-0.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633843-0.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others; https://go.evvnt.com/639137-0.
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: 6-11:59 p.m.; Coconino County Administration Building, 219 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff; 928-679-7144; Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/642818-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- Nov. 18, 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99093135235.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915291542.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636411-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555777306.
