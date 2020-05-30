Saturday, May 30

At Home with The Orpheum Theater: Pass the Butter: 8 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave. This series of live streaming concerts , produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona features local band Pass the Butter. The live stream will be broadcast on Facebook Watch through The Orpheum's page. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater is made possible by Suddenlink, and also you, the very generous contributions. The theater is asking for a suggested donation of $5 and up for this webcast. If would like to contribute please visit the following links: GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff. PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com. About the band: Pass the Butter is a rock-fusion jam band from Flagstaff. Churning blends of rock, funk, and reggae into a smooth spread. In 2018 after playing several music festivals and sharing the stage with national touring acts such as STIG, the Brothers Gow, Skydyed, and the Moves Collective, Pass the Butter is rising like cream to the top of the Arizona jam scene. A typical PTB show comes served with music-infused, crowd-churned butter and hot toast on the dance floor.