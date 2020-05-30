Saturday, May 30
At Home with The Orpheum Theater: Pass the Butter: 8 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave. This series of live streaming concerts , produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona features local band Pass the Butter. The live stream will be broadcast on Facebook Watch through The Orpheum's page. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater is made possible by Suddenlink, and also you, the very generous contributions. The theater is asking for a suggested donation of $5 and up for this webcast. If would like to contribute please visit the following links: GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff. PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com. About the band: Pass the Butter is a rock-fusion jam band from Flagstaff. Churning blends of rock, funk, and reggae into a smooth spread. In 2018 after playing several music festivals and sharing the stage with national touring acts such as STIG, the Brothers Gow, Skydyed, and the Moves Collective, Pass the Butter is rising like cream to the top of the Arizona jam scene. A typical PTB show comes served with music-infused, crowd-churned butter and hot toast on the dance floor.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Phone Conference. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. Phone number: (425) 436-6355Access Code 703117#
Saturday, May 30
There are no submitted events for this date. All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the news site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!